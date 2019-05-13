Listen Live Sports

Cremins, Lundquist, Dailey to receive Lapchick Award

May 13, 2019 12:18 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Cremins, Verne Lundquist and Chris Dailey will be this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award.

Cremins helped build Georgia Tech into a basketball power, earning three ACC titles. In 1990, he led the Yellow Jackets to the Final Four and was the Naismith coach of the year.

Lundquist, a longtime announcer at CBS, has called 20 different sports at the network, including the NCAA Tournament for 33 years.

Dailey has been a huge part of the UConn women team’s success over the past 33 years. She arrived with head coach Geno Auriemma in 1985 and has helped guide the team to a record 11 national championships. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame last year, one of the first assistant coaches to be enshrined.

This is the 12th year the award will be presented. It’s recognizes those who have shown the character traits of Lapchick, who coached at St. John’s and with the New York Knicks.

The trio will be honored at a luncheon on Sept. 20 in New York.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

