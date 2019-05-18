Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Crew-Minnesota United, Sums

May 18, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Columbus 0 0—0
Minnesota 1 0—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Finlay, 1 (Kallman), 70th minute.

Goalies_Columbus, Jon Kempin, Joe Bendik; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Kallman, 52nd; Ibarra, 63rd. Columbus, Guzman, 62nd.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Kyle Longville; Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_19,600.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay (Rasmus Schuller, 87th), Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra; Kevin Molino (Eric Miller, 79th), Darwin Quintero (Abu Danladi, 84th), Angelo Rodriguez.

Columbus_Jon Kempin; Hector Jimenez, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro, Josh Williams; David Guzman, Federico Higuain, Robinho (Niko Hansen, 79th), Wil Trapp; David Accam (Luis Argudo, 87th), Gyasi Zardes.

