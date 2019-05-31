Crew’s Higuaín has torn ACL, expected to miss rest of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Crew midfielder Federico Higuaín will have surgery to repair a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and is expected to miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season.
Columbus made the announcement Friday, six days after the 34-year-old was hurt during a match at Colorado.
Higuain, a brother of Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuaín, has 55 goals for the Crew since signing with Columbus in July 2012.
