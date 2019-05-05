Cubs 13, Cardinals 5

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|d-Munoz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|DeJong ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.336
|Ozuna lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Martinez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Fowler cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gregerson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gallegos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Wainwright p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|2
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Bryant 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.243
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Baez ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.311
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Quintana p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Schwarber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Zagunis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|34
|13
|12
|13
|4
|4
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|003—
|5
|12
|0
|Chicago
|010
|023
|16x—13
|12
|4
a-flied out for Kintzler in the 7th. b-reached on error for Webb in the 8th. c-walked for Cishek in the 8th. d-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 9th.
E_Bryant 2 (4), Baez (5), Heyward (3). LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 2. 2B_Molina (9), Rizzo (7), Baez (10), Bote (7), Almora Jr. 2 (3). 3B_Heyward (1). HR_DeJong (6), off Chatwood; Ozuna (11), off Chatwood; Contreras (9), off Wainwright; Bryant (4), off Leone. RBIs_DeJong 2 (15), Ozuna (30), Molina 2 (23), Zobrist (10), Bryant 4 (19), Rizzo 2 (25), Contreras 2 (21), Heyward (17), Bote 2 (16), Almora Jr. (7). CS_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Bote.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Wong). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Chicago 6 for 10.
Runners moved up_Munoz, Schwarber, Contreras. GIDP_Baez.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 3-3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|76
|4.46
|Gant
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.23
|Gregerson
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|13.50
|Webb
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.43
|Leone
|2-3
|4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|31
|9.19
|Gallegos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.75
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 4-1
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|103
|3.40
|Kintzler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.30
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.60
|Chatwood
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|4.11
Wainwright pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Webb 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:21. A_36,499 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.