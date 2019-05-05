Cubs 13, Cardinals 5

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .214 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .252 d-Munoz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 DeJong ss 4 2 3 2 1 0 .336 Ozuna lf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .267 Martinez rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .355 Molina c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .262 Fowler cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .314 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gregerson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gallegos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Wainwright p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Bader cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Totals 39 5 12 5 2 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .238 Bryant 3b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .243 Rizzo 1b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .241 Baez ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .316 Contreras c 3 2 2 2 1 0 .311 Heyward rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .305 Bote 2b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .280 Almora Jr. cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .247 Quintana p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Schwarber ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Zagunis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .241 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 34 13 12 13 4 4

St. Louis 000 002 003— 5 12 0 Chicago 010 023 16x—13 12 4

a-flied out for Kintzler in the 7th. b-reached on error for Webb in the 8th. c-walked for Cishek in the 8th. d-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 9th.

E_Bryant 2 (4), Baez (5), Heyward (3). LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 2. 2B_Molina (9), Rizzo (7), Baez (10), Bote (7), Almora Jr. 2 (3). 3B_Heyward (1). HR_DeJong (6), off Chatwood; Ozuna (11), off Chatwood; Contreras (9), off Wainwright; Bryant (4), off Leone. RBIs_DeJong 2 (15), Ozuna (30), Molina 2 (23), Zobrist (10), Bryant 4 (19), Rizzo 2 (25), Contreras 2 (21), Heyward (17), Bote 2 (16), Almora Jr. (7). CS_Goldschmidt (1). SF_Bote.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 2 (Ozuna, Wong). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 6; Chicago 6 for 10.

Runners moved up_Munoz, Schwarber, Contreras. GIDP_Baez.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Carpenter, Wong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, L, 3-3 5 5 5 5 2 2 76 4.46 Gant 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.23 Gregerson 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 13.50 Webb 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.43 Leone 2-3 4 6 6 2 1 31 9.19 Gallegos 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.75 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 4-1 6 8 2 2 2 2 103 3.40 Kintzler 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.30 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 3.60 Chatwood 1 3 3 3 0 1 25 4.11

Wainwright pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Gant 1-0, Webb 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:21. A_36,499 (41,649).

