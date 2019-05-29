Listen Live Sports

Cubs 2, Astros 1

May 29, 2019 10:59 pm
 
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schwrbr lf 3 1 1 1 Fisher lf 4 0 0 0
Bryant dh 4 1 1 1 Bregman ss 4 1 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 Brntley dh 3 0 2 0
J.Baez 3b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0
Cntrras c 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 0 1
Almr Jr cf 4 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 0 0 0
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 White 1b 4 0 1 0
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0
Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 1 4 1
Chicago 101 000 000—2
Houston 000 100 000—1

DP_Houston 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Houston 6. 2B_Bregman (8), Brantley (16), White (6). HR_Schwarber (10), Bryant (13). SF_Reddick (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks W,5-4 8 4 1 1 1 7
Cishek S,5-7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Miley L,5-3 7 6 2 2 1 9
Devenski 1 1 0 0 2 2
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Hendricks (Chirinos), by Hendricks (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:37. A_33,243 (41,168).

