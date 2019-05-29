Cubs 2, Astros 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .224 Bryant dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289 Baez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .307 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .296 Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Russell ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Totals 32 2 7 2 3 12

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Bregman ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Brantley dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .330 Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Reddick rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .311 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .220 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Totals 30 1 4 1 1 8

Chicago 101 000 000—2 7 0 Houston 000 100 000—1 4 0

LOB_Chicago 6, Houston 6. 2B_Bregman (8), Brantley (16), White (6). HR_Schwarber (10), off Miley; Bryant (13), off Miley. RBIs_Schwarber (21), Bryant (35), Reddick (16). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Contreras 2, Russell); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Baez, Heyward.

DP_Houston 2 (Kemp, Bregman, White), (Gurriel, Kemp, White).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, W, 5-4 8 4 1 1 1 7 108 3.09 Cishek, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 5-3 7 6 2 2 1 9 102 3.25 Devenski 1 1 0 0 2 2 23 4.79 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.95

HBP_Hendricks 2 (Chirinos,Kemp). PB_Contreras (2).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:37. A_33,243 (41,168).

