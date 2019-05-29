Listen Live Sports

Cubs 2, Astros 1

May 29, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .224
Bryant dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .289
Baez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .307
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .296
Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Heyward rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Russell ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Bote 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Totals 32 2 7 2 3 12
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Bregman ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270
Brantley dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .330
Gurriel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Reddick rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .311
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
White 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .220
Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Marisnick cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 8
Chicago 101 000 000—2 7 0
Houston 000 100 000—1 4 0

LOB_Chicago 6, Houston 6. 2B_Bregman (8), Brantley (16), White (6). HR_Schwarber (10), off Miley; Bryant (13), off Miley. RBIs_Schwarber (21), Bryant (35), Reddick (16). SF_Reddick.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Contreras 2, Russell); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Baez, Heyward.

DP_Houston 2 (Kemp, Bregman, White), (Gurriel, Kemp, White).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, W, 5-4 8 4 1 1 1 7 108 3.09
Cishek, S, 5-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 5-3 7 6 2 2 1 9 102 3.25
Devenski 1 1 0 0 2 2 23 4.79
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.95

HBP_Hendricks 2 (Chirinos,Kemp). PB_Contreras (2).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:37. A_33,243 (41,168).

