Cubs 2, Astros 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.224
|Bryant dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Baez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Russell ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fisher lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.330
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|White 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Marisnick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|Chicago
|101
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
LOB_Chicago 6, Houston 6. 2B_Bregman (8), Brantley (16), White (6). HR_Schwarber (10), off Miley; Bryant (13), off Miley. RBIs_Schwarber (21), Bryant (35), Reddick (16). SF_Reddick.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Contreras 2, Russell); Houston 2 (Gurriel, Marisnick). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Baez, Heyward.
DP_Houston 2 (Kemp, Bregman, White), (Gurriel, Kemp, White).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 5-4
|8
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|108
|3.09
|Cishek, S, 5-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 5-3
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|102
|3.25
|Devenski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|4.79
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.95
HBP_Hendricks 2 (Chirinos,Kemp). PB_Contreras (2).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:37. A_33,243 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.