Cubs 3, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|B.Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|1-Galloway pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|O’Brien rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Herrera cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Berti ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Quijada p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|39
|2
|8
|2
|0
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Bryant rf-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Russell 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|b-Almora Jr. ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|4
|6
|Miami
|100
|000
|001
|00—2
|8
|0
|Chicago
|000
|200
|000
|01—3
|6
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Urena in the 8th. b-flied out for Hendricks in the 8th. c-grounded out for Guerrero in the 10th. d-lined out for Chatwood in the 10th.
1-ran for Walker in the 9th.
E_Hendricks (1). LOB_Miami 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Walker (5). HR_Heyward (6), off Quijada. RBIs_Castro (11), Rojas (10), Heyward (18), Baez (28). CS_Schwarber (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Castro, Rojas, O’Brien); Chicago 1 (Russell). RISP_Miami 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Alfaro, Rojas, Contreras. LIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Rojas, Berti, Baez, Bote.
DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Walker), (Rojas, Castro, Walker); Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Baez), (Rizzo, Baez), (Rizzo, Baez).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena
|7
|5
|2
|1
|3
|3
|105
|4.82
|Guerrero
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.45
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.32
|Quijada, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|9.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|7
|96
|3.19
|Ryan
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.55
|Cishek, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.18
|Chatwood
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Edwards Jr., W, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|14.73
Ryan pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-1. HBP_Hendricks (Herrera). WP_Cishek. PB_Alfaro (5).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:59. A_37,241 (41,649).
