...

Cubs 3, Marlins 2

May 8, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .168
B.Anderson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
1-Galloway pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .151
Alfaro c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Castro 2b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .230
Rojas ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .259
O’Brien rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179
Herrera cf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188
Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Berti ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 39 2 8 2 0 9
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Bryant rf-lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .246
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Baez ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .319
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Schwarber lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .240
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
d-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Russell 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .067
b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Totals 33 3 6 2 4 6
Miami 100 000 001 00—2 8 0
Chicago 000 200 000 01—3 6 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Urena in the 8th. b-flied out for Hendricks in the 8th. c-grounded out for Guerrero in the 10th. d-lined out for Chatwood in the 10th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th.

E_Hendricks (1). LOB_Miami 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Walker (5). HR_Heyward (6), off Quijada. RBIs_Castro (11), Rojas (10), Heyward (18), Baez (28). CS_Schwarber (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Castro, Rojas, O’Brien); Chicago 1 (Russell). RISP_Miami 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alfaro, Rojas, Contreras. LIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Rojas, Berti, Baez, Bote.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Walker), (Rojas, Castro, Walker); Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Baez), (Rizzo, Baez), (Rizzo, Baez).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena 7 5 2 1 3 3 105 4.82
Guerrero 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.45
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.32
Quijada, L, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 9.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 8 5 1 0 0 7 96 3.19
Ryan 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 3.55
Cishek, BS, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.18
Chatwood 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86
Edwards Jr., W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 14.73

Ryan pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-1. HBP_Hendricks (Herrera). WP_Cishek. PB_Alfaro (5).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:59. A_37,241 (41,649).

