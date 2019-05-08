Cubs 3, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .168 B.Anderson 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .241 Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 1-Galloway pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .151 Alfaro c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Castro 2b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .230 Rojas ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .259 O’Brien rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .179 Herrera cf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .188 Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Berti ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Quijada p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 39 2 8 2 0 9

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward cf-rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Bryant rf-lf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .246 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252 Baez ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .319 Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Schwarber lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .240 Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 d-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Russell 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .067 b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Totals 33 3 6 2 4 6

Miami 100 000 001 00—2 8 0 Chicago 000 200 000 01—3 6 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Urena in the 8th. b-flied out for Hendricks in the 8th. c-grounded out for Guerrero in the 10th. d-lined out for Chatwood in the 10th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th.

E_Hendricks (1). LOB_Miami 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Walker (5). HR_Heyward (6), off Quijada. RBIs_Castro (11), Rojas (10), Heyward (18), Baez (28). CS_Schwarber (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Castro, Rojas, O’Brien); Chicago 1 (Russell). RISP_Miami 1 for 10; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Alfaro, Rojas, Contreras. LIDP_Granderson. GIDP_Rojas, Berti, Baez, Bote.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, Castro, Walker), (Rojas, Castro, Walker); Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Baez), (Rizzo, Baez), (Rizzo, Baez).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urena 7 5 2 1 3 3 105 4.82 Guerrero 2 0 0 0 0 2 17 3.45 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.32 Quijada, L, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 9.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 8 5 1 0 0 7 96 3.19 Ryan 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 3.55 Cishek, BS, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.18 Chatwood 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.86 Edwards Jr., W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 14.73

Ryan pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-1. HBP_Hendricks (Herrera). WP_Cishek. PB_Alfaro (5).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:59. A_37,241 (41,649).

