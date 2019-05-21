Cubs 3, Phillies 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Bryant 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|e-Baez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|a-Zagunis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bote ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ryan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|002—3
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Quintana in the 6th. b-grounded out for Eflin in the 7th. c-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 9th. e-singled for Descalso in the 9th.
E_Contreras (6). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 15. 2B_Segura (10), Kingery (5), Franco (10), Bryant (13), Rizzo (9). RBIs_McCutchen 2 (21), Contreras (30), Almora Jr. (14), Baez (32). SB_Realmuto (2). S_Quintana.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, Kingery, Gosselin); Chicago 8 (Schwarber, Bryant, Rizzo 2, Heyward, Descalso 3). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Chicago 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Contreras.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|6
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|104
|2.76
|Garcia, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.14
|Alvarez, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|4.42
|Nicasio, L, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|4.09
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|100
|3.30
|Edwards Jr., H, 3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|11.05
|Kintzler
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.18
|Cedeno
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Ryan, W, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Kintzler 2-2, Ryan 1-0. WP_Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:34. A_36,768 (41,649).
