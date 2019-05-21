Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 3, Phillies 2

May 21, 2019 11:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .244
Segura ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .251
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .375
Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Eflin p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .176
b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 5
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Bryant 3b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .275
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .256
Contreras c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .317
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .239
Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .276
Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209
e-Baez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .323
Russell ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259
Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056
a-Zagunis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bote ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 10 3 7 2
Philadelphia 000 000 200—2 6 0
Chicago 100 000 002—3 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Quintana in the 6th. b-grounded out for Eflin in the 7th. c-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 9th. e-singled for Descalso in the 9th.

E_Contreras (6). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 15. 2B_Segura (10), Kingery (5), Franco (10), Bryant (13), Rizzo (9). RBIs_McCutchen 2 (21), Contreras (30), Almora Jr. (14), Baez (32). SB_Realmuto (2). S_Quintana.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, Kingery, Gosselin); Chicago 8 (Schwarber, Bryant, Rizzo 2, Heyward, Descalso 3). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Chicago 1 for 11.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Runners moved up_Contreras.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 6 6 1 1 4 2 104 2.76
Garcia, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.14
Alvarez, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 4.42
Nicasio, L, 0-2 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 20 4.09
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 6 2 0 0 3 4 100 3.30
Edwards Jr., H, 3 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 11.05
Kintzler 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.18
Cedeno 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Ryan, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.60

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Kintzler 2-2, Ryan 1-0. WP_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:34. A_36,768 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.