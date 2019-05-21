Cubs 3, Phillies 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .244 Segura ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Hoskins 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .251 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .375 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Eflin p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .176 b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 2 6 2 3 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Bryant 3b 4 2 3 0 1 0 .275 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .256 Contreras c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .317 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .239 Almora Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .276 Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 e-Baez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .323 Russell ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .259 Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056 a-Zagunis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bote ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ryan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 3 10 3 7 2

Philadelphia 000 000 200—2 6 0 Chicago 100 000 002—3 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Quintana in the 6th. b-grounded out for Eflin in the 7th. c-singled for Kintzler in the 8th. d-struck out for Alvarez in the 9th. e-singled for Descalso in the 9th.

E_Contreras (6). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Chicago 15. 2B_Segura (10), Kingery (5), Franco (10), Bryant (13), Rizzo (9). RBIs_McCutchen 2 (21), Contreras (30), Almora Jr. (14), Baez (32). SB_Realmuto (2). S_Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, Kingery, Gosselin); Chicago 8 (Schwarber, Bryant, Rizzo 2, Heyward, Descalso 3). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Chicago 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Contreras.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 6 6 1 1 4 2 104 2.76 Garcia, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.14 Alvarez, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 24 4.42 Nicasio, L, 0-2 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 20 4.09 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 6 2 0 0 3 4 100 3.30 Edwards Jr., H, 3 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 18 11.05 Kintzler 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.18 Cedeno 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Ryan, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.60

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarez 1-0, Kintzler 2-2, Ryan 1-0. WP_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:34. A_36,768 (41,649).

