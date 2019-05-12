Cubs 4, Brewers 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .246 Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .338 Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .198 Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Perez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .247 Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 c-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Totals 35 1 9 1 2 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Bryant 1b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .257 Baez ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .323 Contreras c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .304 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Bote 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257 Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Zagunis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Almora Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Russell 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 31 4 8 4 2 6

Milwaukee 000 100 000—1 9 2 Chicago 100 010 20x—4 8 1

a-grounded out for Chacin in the 7th. b-struck out for Kintzler in the 8th. c-lined out for Arcia in the 9th. d-popped out for Houser in the 9th.

E_Perez (1), Arcia (6), Schwarber (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Aguilar (4), Baez (14). HR_Bryant (8), off Houser. RBIs_Aguilar (17), Bryant 2 (26), Baez (29), Contreras (24). CS_Arcia (1). S_Russell.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Aguilar, Gamel, Arcia 2); Chicago 3 (Contreras, Schwarber, Bote). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Contreras, Descalso. GIDP_Yelich, Descalso.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Chacin, Perez), (Aguilar, Arcia); Chicago 2 (Bryant), (Contreras, Descalso).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin, L, 3-4 6 6 2 1 1 4 94 4.57 Houser 2 2 2 2 1 2 36 6.10 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, W, 3-1 6 2-3 9 1 0 1 6 116 1.16 Kintzler, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.93 Cishek, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-0. WP_Chacin 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_37,267 (41,649).

