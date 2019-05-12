Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 4, Brewers 1

May 12, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .246
Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .338
Aguilar 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .198
Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Perez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .247
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
c-Thames ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Chacin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Totals 35 1 9 1 2 7
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Bryant 1b 4 3 3 2 0 0 .257
Baez ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .323
Contreras c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .304
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Bote 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257
Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Zagunis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Almora Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Russell 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Totals 31 4 8 4 2 6
Milwaukee 000 100 000—1 9 2
Chicago 100 010 20x—4 8 1

a-grounded out for Chacin in the 7th. b-struck out for Kintzler in the 8th. c-lined out for Arcia in the 9th. d-popped out for Houser in the 9th.

E_Perez (1), Arcia (6), Schwarber (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Aguilar (4), Baez (14). HR_Bryant (8), off Houser. RBIs_Aguilar (17), Bryant 2 (26), Baez (29), Contreras (24). CS_Arcia (1). S_Russell.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Aguilar, Gamel, Arcia 2); Chicago 3 (Contreras, Schwarber, Bote). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Chicago 1 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Contreras, Descalso. GIDP_Yelich, Descalso.

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Chacin, Perez), (Aguilar, Arcia); Chicago 2 (Bryant), (Contreras, Descalso).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin, L, 3-4 6 6 2 1 1 4 94 4.57
Houser 2 2 2 2 1 2 36 6.10
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester, W, 3-1 6 2-3 9 1 0 1 6 116 1.16
Kintzler, H, 5 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 1.93
Cishek, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-0. WP_Chacin 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_2:55. A_37,267 (41,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.