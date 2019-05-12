Cubs 4, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Perez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|c-Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|2
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bryant 1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Baez ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Descalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Zagunis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Russell 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|000—1
|9
|2
|Chicago
|100
|010
|20x—4
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Chacin in the 7th. b-struck out for Kintzler in the 8th. c-lined out for Arcia in the 9th. d-popped out for Houser in the 9th.
E_Perez (1), Arcia (6), Schwarber (3). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Aguilar (4), Baez (14). HR_Bryant (8), off Houser. RBIs_Aguilar (17), Bryant 2 (26), Baez (29), Contreras (24). CS_Arcia (1). S_Russell.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Aguilar, Gamel, Arcia 2); Chicago 3 (Contreras, Schwarber, Bote). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 8; Chicago 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Contreras, Descalso. GIDP_Yelich, Descalso.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Chacin, Perez), (Aguilar, Arcia); Chicago 2 (Bryant), (Contreras, Descalso).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin, L, 3-4
|6
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
|94
|4.57
|Houser
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|36
|6.10
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, W, 3-1
|6
|2-3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|6
|116
|1.16
|Kintzler, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.93
|Cishek, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 2-0. WP_Chacin 2.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_2:55. A_37,267 (41,649).
