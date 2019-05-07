Listen Live Sports

Cubs 5, Marlins 2

May 7, 2019 11:32 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Granderson lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .177
Prado 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292
Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .277
Castro 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .215
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Berti 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243
Galloway cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .154
Smith p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .071
Walker 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Totals 37 2 9 2 0 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Almora Jr. cf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .250
Bryant 3b 5 2 2 3 0 1 .250
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .244
Baez ss 3 0 2 1 0 1 .321
Contreras c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .313
Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .290
Schwarber lf 2 1 0 0 1 2 .235
Lester p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Zagunis ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Descalso ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 30 5 7 5 5 12
Miami 002 000 000—2 9 0
Chicago 101 000 003—5 7 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Kintzler in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Cishek in the 9th.

E_Heyward (4), Schwarber (2). LOB_Miami 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Granderson (6), Prado (5), Baez (12). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Almora Jr. (2), off Smith; Bryant (6), off Conley. RBIs_Prado (10), Alfaro (10), Almora Jr. (8), Bryant 3 (23), Baez (27). SF_Baez. S_Descalso.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Alfaro, Castro 2, Smith 2); Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Bote 2). RISP_Miami 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Alfaro, Galloway.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith 6 2-3 5 2 2 3 11 112 2.11
Brice 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.88
Conley, L, 1-4 2-3 1 3 3 1 0 20 8.10
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester 6 8 2 0 0 6 109 1.41
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.16
Brach 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.40
Cishek, W, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2 9 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Brice 1-0. HBP_Conley (Schwarber).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:10. A_35,274 (41,649).

