Cubs 5, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Prado 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Galloway cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Smith p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.071
|Walker 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|37
|2
|9
|2
|0
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Almora Jr. cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bryant 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Baez ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Lester p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Zagunis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Descalso ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|5
|12
|Miami
|002
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|101
|000
|003—5
|7
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Kintzler in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice bunt for Cishek in the 9th.
E_Heyward (4), Schwarber (2). LOB_Miami 8, Chicago 7. 2B_Granderson (6), Prado (5), Baez (12). 3B_Bryant (1). HR_Almora Jr. (2), off Smith; Bryant (6), off Conley. RBIs_Prado (10), Alfaro (10), Almora Jr. (8), Bryant 3 (23), Baez (27). SF_Baez. S_Descalso.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Alfaro, Castro 2, Smith 2); Chicago 3 (Rizzo, Bote 2). RISP_Miami 2 for 11; Chicago 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Alfaro, Galloway.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|11
|112
|2.11
|Brice
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.88
|Conley, L, 1-4
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|8.10
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|6
|109
|1.41
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.16
|Brach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.40
|Cishek, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Brice 1-0. HBP_Conley (Schwarber).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:10. A_35,274 (41,649).
