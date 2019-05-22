Listen Live Sports

Cubs 8, Phillies 4

May 22, 2019 11:26 pm
 
Philadelphia Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
McCtchn lf 5 2 3 1 Schwrbr lf 4 1 2 0
Segura ss 4 1 2 0 Bryant rf 4 2 2 0
B.Hrper rf 5 1 3 0 Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 3
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 J.Baez ss 3 1 1 1
Ralmuto c 5 0 2 1 Cntrras c 2 1 0 0
C.Hrnan 2b 5 0 1 1 Almr Jr cf 4 1 1 4
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 Russell 2b 4 0 0 0
E.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Bote 3b 3 0 1 0
Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Hamels p 2 0 0 0
D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0 Chtwood p 1 0 0 0
Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Irvin p 2 0 1 0
O.Hrrra cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 40 4 13 4 Totals 30 8 8 8
Philadelphia 102 000 010—4
Chicago 003 040 10x—8

DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_McCutchen (8), Segura (11), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (5), Bryant (14). HR_McCutchen (7), Rizzo (12), J.Baez (12), Almora Jr. (5). S_Chatwood (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Irvin L,2-1 4 2-3 7 7 7 3 6
Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
De Los Santos 2 1 1 1 0 0
Chicago
Hamels 4 9 3 3 2 6
Chatwood W,3-0 4 3 1 1 1 3
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1

Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Irvin (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:04. A_39,246 (41,649).

