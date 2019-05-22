Cubs 8, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|McCtchn lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Baez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ralmuto c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Almr Jr cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Russell 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gsselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamels p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D Ls Sn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Irvin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|4
|13
|4
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|Philadelphia
|102
|000
|010—4
|Chicago
|003
|040
|10x—8
DP_Philadelphia 1. LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_McCutchen (8), Segura (11), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (5), Bryant (14). HR_McCutchen (7), Rizzo (12), J.Baez (12), Almora Jr. (5). S_Chatwood (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Irvin L,2-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|6
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|De Los Santos
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Hamels
|4
|9
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Chatwood W,3-0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th
HBP_by Irvin (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:04. A_39,246 (41,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.