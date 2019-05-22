Cubs 8, Phillies 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .254 Segura ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .323 Harper rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .235 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .253 Realmuto c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .274 Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .306 Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .349 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Irvin p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Totals 40 4 13 4 3 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .225 Bryant rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .280 Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .258 Baez ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .323 Contreras c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .312 Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .275 Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Bote 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246 Hamels p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 8 8 8 4 7

Philadelphia 102 000 010—4 13 0 Chicago 003 040 10x—8 8 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for De Los Santos in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_McCutchen (8), Segura (11), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (5), Bryant (14). HR_McCutchen (7), off Chatwood; Rizzo (12), off Irvin; Almora Jr. (5), off Irvin; Baez (12), off De Los Santos. RBIs_McCutchen (22), Hoskins (37), Realmuto (30), Hernandez (21), Rizzo 3 (34), Baez (33), Almora Jr. 4 (18). S_Chatwood.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Hernandez 2, Franco, Knapp 2); Chicago 3 (Bryant, Almora Jr. 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 15; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Rizzo. GIDP_Hamels.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Irvin, L, 2-1 4 2-3 7 7 7 3 6 84 5.60 Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.32 De Los Santos 2 1 1 1 0 0 31 5.40 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 4 9 3 3 2 6 99 3.38 Chatwood, W, 3-0 4 3 1 1 1 3 62 2.86 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 25 2.35

Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0. HBP_Irvin (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:04. A_39,246 (41,649).

