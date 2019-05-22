Cubs 8, Phillies 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Harper rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.253
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Kingery cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.349
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Irvin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|40
|4
|13
|4
|3
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Bryant rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.258
|Baez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.323
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.275
|Russell 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Hamels p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chatwood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|102
|000
|010—4
|13
|0
|Chicago
|003
|040
|10x—8
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for De Los Santos in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_McCutchen (8), Segura (11), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (5), Bryant (14). HR_McCutchen (7), off Chatwood; Rizzo (12), off Irvin; Almora Jr. (5), off Irvin; Baez (12), off De Los Santos. RBIs_McCutchen (22), Hoskins (37), Realmuto (30), Hernandez (21), Rizzo 3 (34), Baez (33), Almora Jr. 4 (18). S_Chatwood.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Hernandez 2, Franco, Knapp 2); Chicago 3 (Bryant, Almora Jr. 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 15; Chicago 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Rizzo. GIDP_Hamels.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 2-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|3
|6
|84
|5.60
|Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.32
|De Los Santos
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|31
|5.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|4
|9
|3
|3
|2
|6
|99
|3.38
|Chatwood, W, 3-0
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|62
|2.86
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.35
Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0. HBP_Irvin (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:04. A_39,246 (41,649).
