Cubs 8, Phillies 4

May 22, 2019 11:26 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .254
Segura ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .323
Harper rf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .235
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .253
Realmuto c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .274
Hernandez 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .306
Kingery cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .349
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Irvin p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Totals 40 4 13 4 3 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .225
Bryant rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .280
Rizzo 1b 3 2 1 3 1 0 .258
Baez ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .323
Contreras c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .312
Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 4 0 0 .275
Russell 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Bote 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .246
Hamels p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Chatwood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 8 8 8 4 7
Philadelphia 102 000 010—4 13 0
Chicago 003 040 10x—8 8 0

a-grounded out for Garcia in the 7th. b-grounded out for De Los Santos in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 12, Chicago 4. 2B_McCutchen (8), Segura (11), Realmuto (11), Schwarber (5), Bryant (14). HR_McCutchen (7), off Chatwood; Rizzo (12), off Irvin; Almora Jr. (5), off Irvin; Baez (12), off De Los Santos. RBIs_McCutchen (22), Hoskins (37), Realmuto (30), Hernandez (21), Rizzo 3 (34), Baez (33), Almora Jr. 4 (18). S_Chatwood.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 8 (Hoskins, Realmuto 2, Hernandez 2, Franco, Knapp 2); Chicago 3 (Bryant, Almora Jr. 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 15; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Rizzo. GIDP_Hamels.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez, Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 2-1 4 2-3 7 7 7 3 6 84 5.60
Garcia 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.32
De Los Santos 2 1 1 1 0 0 31 5.40
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels 4 9 3 3 2 6 99 3.38
Chatwood, W, 3-0 4 3 1 1 1 3 62 2.86
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 25 2.35

Chatwood pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0. HBP_Irvin (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:04. A_39,246 (41,649).

