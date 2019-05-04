Listen Live Sports

Cubs’ Descalso leaves game against Cardinals with sore ankle

May 4, 2019 5:55 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs second baseman Daniel Descalso has left the game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of a sore left ankle.

Descalso was hurt rounding first on a single in the first inning Saturday. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Descalso came into the game batting .247 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

