Dallas Baptist beats Florida 11-8 in NCAA regional opener

May 31, 2019 11:52 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jackson Glenn and Andres Sosa homered among three hits each and drove in two runs apiece as Dallas Baptist held on to beat Florida 11-8 in an NCAA regional opener Friday night.

Glenn hit a two-run homer in the first before Cory Acton tied it with a two-run shot in the second. Blayne Jones put the Patriots (42-18) ahead for good with an RBI double in the bottom of the second. Dallas Baptist will face host Texas Tech in the winner’s bracket.

Sosa hit a solo shot in the seventh for an 8-5 lead after the Gators (33-24) had pulled within two on Austin Langworthy’s three-run double in the top of the inning.

MD Johnson (10-2) won despite allowing six hits and five runs in 6 2/3 innings. Burl Carraway earned his fifth save, getting Kendrick Calilao on a game-ending lineout to left as the potential tying run after surrendering RBI hits to Nelson Maldonado and Wil Dalton.

Tommy Mace (8-5) gave up four runs in 1 1/3 innings as the Gators lost a regional opener for the first time since 2013. That was also the last time Florida opened the NCAA tournament on the road. The Gators will face Army in an elimination game.

