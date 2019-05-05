Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dazza, Salpeter win Prague international marathon

May 5, 2019 6:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Almahjoub Dazza of Bahrain won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel was the fastest woman in the race, clocking a record time.

Dazza pulled away from a group of four leading runners with about two kilometers to go to cross the finish line in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 58 seconds. It was the second fastest time in the history of the race.

Dawit Wolde was second in 2:06:18, five seconds ahead of another Ethiopian runner Aychew Bantie.

Salpeter left behind the rest of the field 10 kilometers into the race and ran alone to finish in 2:19:46, a new race record and her personal best.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.