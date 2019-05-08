Listen Live Sports

Diallo, Urruti score 15 minutes apart in Impact's 2-1 win

May 8, 2019
 
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Zakaria Diallo and Maximiliano Urruti scored 15 minutes apart in the second half and the Montreal Impact rallied to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (6-4-2) won for the first time in nine regular-season games at Red Bull Arena to move into a three-way tie for first place in the Eastern Conference. New York (3-5-2), which had its two-game winning streak snapped, entered with a 28-8 scoring advantage at home against Montreal.

Diallo, who missed the entire 2018 season due to injury, scored his first MLS goal in the 64th minute to tie it at 1. Urruti gave Montreal the lead in the 79th on the Impact’s first penalty-kick attempt of the season.

New York’s Aaron Long headed home Marc Rzatkowski’s free kick in the 36th.

