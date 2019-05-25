Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 10, Giants 4

May 25, 2019 7:28 pm
 
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Marte cf 4 2 2 1 Panik 2b 5 1 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 5 2 1 2 Duggar cf 3 0 2 0
E.Escbr 3b 5 1 1 1 Austin ph-lf 1 1 0 0
A.Jones rf 2 1 2 1 Posey c 3 0 0 0
Swihart rf 2 0 1 0 D.Rdrig p 0 0 0 0
K.Cron 1b 4 1 1 2 Lngoria ph 0 0 0 1
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0
Lcastro lf 4 2 2 1 Watson p 0 0 0 0
A.Avila c 4 0 1 0 Solano ph 1 0 1 0
Clarke p 3 0 0 0 Sndoval 3b 4 0 1 2
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0
C.Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 Pillar rf 4 0 2 0
A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 Ystrzms lf-cf 3 1 0 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 0 0
A.Sarez p 2 0 1 1
S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0
Vogt c 1 0 1 0
Totals 38 10 13 8 Totals 34 4 9 4
Arizona 203 140 000—10
San Francisco 010 000 300— 4

E_Sandoval (4), Belt (3). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_E.Escobar (13), A.Jones (13), K.Cron (1), Locastro 2 (2), Duggar (8), Pillar (8). 3B_K.Marte (3). HR_K.Marte (11). SF_A.Jones (1), K.Cron (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Clarke W,1-1 6 1-3 6 3 3 3 4
Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 2 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Suarez L,0-2 4 9 9 7 3 2
Dyson 1 1 1 0 0 2
Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 0 0
Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0
Watson 1 2 0 0 0 1

A.Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Clarke (Yastrzemski). WP_Suarez 2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:06. A_31,531 (41,915).

