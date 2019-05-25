Diamondbacks 10, Giants 4

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .270 Vargas 2b 5 2 1 2 0 0 .243 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .279 Jones rf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Swihart rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .184 Cron 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .200 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Locastro lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .292 Avila c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Clarke p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Kelly ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 10 13 8 3 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .241 Duggar cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .243 a-Austin ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .262 Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 b-Longoria ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .231 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Solano ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Sandoval 3b 4 0 1 2 1 2 .302 Belt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .227 Pillar rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .223 Yastrzemski lf-cf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .204 Suarez p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vogt c 1 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Totals 34 4 9 4 5 7

Arizona 203 140 000—10 13 0 San Francisco 010 000 300— 4 9 2

a-walked for Duggar in the 7th. b-walked for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-singled for Chafin in the 8th. d-singled for Watson in the 9th.

E_Sandoval (4), Belt (3). LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Escobar (13), Jones (13), Cron (1), Locastro 2 (2), Duggar (8), Pillar (8). 3B_Marte (3). HR_Marte (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Marte (36), Vargas 2 (8), Escobar (38), Jones (32), Cron 2 (2), Locastro (3), Sandoval 2 (18), Suarez (1), Longoria (19). SF_Jones, Cron.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Locastro, Clarke); San Francisco 6 (Panik 2, Sandoval 2, Belt, Pillar). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 10.

FIDP_Cron. GIDP_Marte.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Pillar), (Belt, Pillar), (Belt, Crawford, Melancon).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Clarke, W, 1-1 6 1-3 6 3 3 3 4 100 2.93 Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 14 3.86 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.09 Holland 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 1.59 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 0-2 4 9 9 7 3 2 82 9.00 Dyson 1 1 1 0 0 2 13 2.42 Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 0 0 21 4.81 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.21 Watson 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 2.84

Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-1, Dyson 2-2. HBP_Clarke (Yastrzemski). WP_Suarez 2.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:06. A_31,531 (41,915).

