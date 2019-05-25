Diamondbacks 10, Giants 4

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Vargas 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Jones rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Swihart rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Locastro lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Clarke p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|8
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|a-Austin ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|b-Longoria ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Solano ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Sandoval 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.302
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Yastrzemski lf-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Suarez p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vogt c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|5
|7
|Arizona
|203
|140
|000—10
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|300—
|4
|9
|2
a-walked for Duggar in the 7th. b-walked for Rodriguez in the 7th. c-singled for Chafin in the 8th. d-singled for Watson in the 9th.
E_Sandoval (4), Belt (3). LOB_Arizona 6, San Francisco 9. 2B_Escobar (13), Jones (13), Cron (1), Locastro 2 (2), Duggar (8), Pillar (8). 3B_Marte (3). HR_Marte (11), off Suarez. RBIs_Marte (36), Vargas 2 (8), Escobar (38), Jones (32), Cron 2 (2), Locastro (3), Sandoval 2 (18), Suarez (1), Longoria (19). SF_Jones, Cron.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Locastro, Clarke); San Francisco 6 (Panik 2, Sandoval 2, Belt, Pillar). RISP_Arizona 3 for 11; San Francisco 2 for 10.
FIDP_Cron. GIDP_Marte.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Belt, Pillar), (Belt, Pillar), (Belt, Crawford, Melancon).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke, W, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|100
|2.93
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|3.86
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.09
|Holland
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.59
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 0-2
|4
|9
|9
|7
|3
|2
|82
|9.00
|Dyson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.42
|Rodriguez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.81
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.21
|Watson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.84
Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-1, Dyson 2-2. HBP_Clarke (Yastrzemski). WP_Suarez 2.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:06. A_31,531 (41,915).
