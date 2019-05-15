Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Frzer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|G.Plnco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Me.Cbrr lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swihart lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Crvelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|C.Tcker ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Archer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|DuRapau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Elmore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Strtton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greinke p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|Arizona
|300
|410
|03x—11
E_Moran (4). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Bell (14), E.Escobar (11), Ahmed (14), J.Murphy (2). HR_E.Escobar (9), Swihart (4), A.Jones (9). SB_J.Dyson 2 (11), Greinke (1). SF_Ahmed (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Archer L,1-3
|3
|2-3
|4
|7
|6
|4
|5
|DuRapau
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stratton
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Arizona
|Greinke W,6-1
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hirano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lopez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:58. A_17,258 (48,519).
