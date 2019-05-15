Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Frzer 2b 4 0 1 0 J.Dyson cf 4 3 2 2 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 3 2 3 G.Plnco rf 3 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Me.Cbrr lf 4 0 1 1 D.Prlta lf 3 0 0 0 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 Swihart lf 2 1 1 2 Crvelli c 3 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 2 2 1 C.Tcker ss 3 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 2 1 Archer p 1 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 1 DuRapau p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1 Elmore ph 1 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 4 1 1 0 Strtton p 1 0 0 0 Greinke p 2 1 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 35 11 11 11

Pittsburgh 000 000 001— 1 Arizona 300 410 03x—11

E_Moran (4). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Bell (14), E.Escobar (11), Ahmed (14), J.Murphy (2). HR_E.Escobar (9), Swihart (4), A.Jones (9). SB_J.Dyson 2 (11), Greinke (1). SF_Ahmed (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Pittsburgh Archer L,1-3 3 2-3 4 7 6 4 5 DuRapau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stratton 4 7 4 4 0 7 Arizona Greinke W,6-1 7 2-3 4 0 0 0 5 Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Lopez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:58. A_17,258 (48,519).

