Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.339
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Tucker ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Archer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|DuRapau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Elmore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stratton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.290
|Escobar 3b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.293
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Swihart lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Jones rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.164
|Greinke p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kelly ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|35
|11
|11
|11
|4
|12
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|6
|1
|Arizona
|300
|410
|03x—11
|11
|0
a-flied out for DuRapau in the 5th. b-flied out for Hirano in the 8th.
E_Moran (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Bell (14), Escobar (11), Ahmed (14), Murphy (2). HR_Escobar (9), off Archer; Jones (9), off Stratton; Swihart (4), off Stratton. RBIs_Cabrera (12), Dyson 2 (10), Escobar 3 (27), Jones (25), K.Marte (30), Walker (18), Ahmed (19), Swihart 2 (12). SB_Dyson 2 (11), Greinke (1). SF_Ahmed.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Cervelli); Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Murphy 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Arizona 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Polanco.
DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 1-3
|3
|2-3
|4
|7
|6
|4
|5
|80
|5.58
|DuRapau
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.93
|Stratton
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|72
|8.39
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 6-1
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|2.78
|Hirano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5.65
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.86
|Lopez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.06
Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 2-1. WP_Archer.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:58. A_17,258 (48,519).
