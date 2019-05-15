Diamondbacks 11, Pirates 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .294 Bell 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Cabrera lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .339 Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Cervelli c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Tucker ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Archer p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 DuRapau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Elmore ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Stratton p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 32 1 6 1 1 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .290 Escobar 3b 4 3 2 3 1 1 .293 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Swihart lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .207 Jones rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .276 K.Marte 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .262 Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .278 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1 0 2 .248 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .164 Greinke p 2 1 0 0 1 2 .292 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kelly ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Totals 35 11 11 11 4 12

Pittsburgh 000 000 001— 1 6 1 Arizona 300 410 03x—11 11 0

a-flied out for DuRapau in the 5th. b-flied out for Hirano in the 8th.

E_Moran (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Bell (14), Escobar (11), Ahmed (14), Murphy (2). HR_Escobar (9), off Archer; Jones (9), off Stratton; Swihart (4), off Stratton. RBIs_Cabrera (12), Dyson 2 (10), Escobar 3 (27), Jones (25), K.Marte (30), Walker (18), Ahmed (19), Swihart 2 (12). SB_Dyson 2 (11), Greinke (1). SF_Ahmed.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Cervelli); Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Murphy 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; Arizona 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Polanco.

DP_Arizona 1 (Walker, Ahmed).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer, L, 1-3 3 2-3 4 7 6 4 5 80 5.58 DuRapau 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.93 Stratton 4 7 4 4 0 7 72 8.39 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 6-1 7 2-3 4 0 0 0 5 95 2.78 Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 1 5.65 Chafin 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 25 3.86 Lopez 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 1.06

Inherited runners-scored_Lopez 2-1. WP_Archer.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, John Tumpane; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:58. A_17,258 (48,519).

