Diamondbacks 18, Giants 2

May 25, 2019 2:05 am
 
Arizona San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Marte cf 7 3 3 4 Panik 2b 5 0 0 0
I.Vrgas 2b 6 3 5 2 Solano ss 4 1 1 0
E.Escbr 3b 6 2 2 3 Austin 1b 4 1 1 2
A.Jones rf 5 3 4 3 Lngoria 3b 2 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0
K.Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 Pillar rf 3 0 2 0
C.Wlker 1b 4 1 0 0 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0
Godley p 1 0 0 0 Wllmson lf 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 5 2 4 1 Vogt c 4 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 5 2 1 0 Pmeranz p 1 0 0 0
Lcastro lf 3 1 1 2 Gott p 0 0 0 0
Ray p 4 0 1 2 Vincent p 1 0 0 0
Swihart rf 2 1 0 0 Sndoval 3b 2 0 2 0
Totals 49 18 21 17 Totals 34 2 7 2
Arizona 122 333 400—18
San Francisco 200 000 000— 2

E_Solano (1). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Ahmed (16), Solano (1), Vogt (4), Sandoval (11). HR_K.Marte (10), I.Vargas (2), E.Escobar (12), A.Jones (10), Austin (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray W,4-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 9
Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Godley S,2-2 3 2 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Pomeranz L,1-5 2 2-3 8 5 5 1 6
Gott 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Vincent 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 2
Holland 3 4 4 0 0 3

HBP_by Pomeranz (Locastro), by Vincent (Locastro), by Holland (Locastro), by Godley (Pillar).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:35. A_31,777 (41,915).

