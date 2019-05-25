Diamondbacks 18, Giants 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte cf
|7
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.265
|Vargas 2b
|6
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Escobar 3b
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.281
|Jones rf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.256
|Godley p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ahmed ss
|5
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Kelly c
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Locastro lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Ray p
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.050
|Swihart rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|49
|18
|21
|17
|3
|12
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Solano ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Austin 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Holland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Duggar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Williamson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Pomeranz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sandoval 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|12
|Arizona
|122
|333
|400—18
|21
|0
|San Francisco
|200
|000
|000—
|2
|7
|1
E_Solano (1). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Ahmed (16), Solano (1), Vogt (4), Sandoval (11). HR_Vargas (2), off Pomeranz; Jones (10), off Vincent; Escobar (12), off Vincent; Marte (10), off Holland; Austin (5), off Ray. RBIs_Marte 4 (35), Vargas 2 (6), Escobar 3 (37), Jones 3 (31), Ahmed (21), Locastro 2 (2), Ray 2 (2), Austin 2 (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte, Escobar, Kelly, Ray); San Francisco 4 (Panik, Solano, Williamson 2). RISP_Arizona 7 for 17; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Panik.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 4-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|106
|3.26
|Andriese
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.28
|Godley, S, 2-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|7.36
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, L, 1-5
|2
|2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|76
|6.45
|Gott
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|33
|3.00
|Vincent
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|57
|4.85
|Holland
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|59
|6.80
Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Gott 2-0, Vincent 3-2. HBP_Pomeranz (Locastro), Vincent (Locastro), Holland (Locastro), Godley (Pillar).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:35. A_31,777 (41,915).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.