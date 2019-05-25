Diamondbacks 18, Giants 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 7 3 3 4 0 0 .265 Vargas 2b 6 3 5 2 0 1 .246 Escobar 3b 6 2 2 3 0 2 .281 Jones rf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .279 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 4 .256 Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Ahmed ss 5 2 4 1 1 0 .265 Kelly c 5 2 1 0 1 1 .244 Locastro lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Ray p 4 0 1 2 0 1 .050 Swihart rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .176 Totals 49 18 21 17 3 12

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Solano ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .143 Austin 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .267 Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Holland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Pillar rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .217 Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Williamson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .118 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vincent p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Sandoval 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Totals 34 2 7 2 2 12

Arizona 122 333 400—18 21 0 San Francisco 200 000 000— 2 7 1

E_Solano (1). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Ahmed (16), Solano (1), Vogt (4), Sandoval (11). HR_Vargas (2), off Pomeranz; Jones (10), off Vincent; Escobar (12), off Vincent; Marte (10), off Holland; Austin (5), off Ray. RBIs_Marte 4 (35), Vargas 2 (6), Escobar 3 (37), Jones 3 (31), Ahmed (21), Locastro 2 (2), Ray 2 (2), Austin 2 (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte, Escobar, Kelly, Ray); San Francisco 4 (Panik, Solano, Williamson 2). RISP_Arizona 7 for 17; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Panik.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 4-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 9 106 3.26 Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.28 Godley, S, 2-2 3 2 0 0 0 2 36 7.36 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, L, 1-5 2 2-3 8 5 5 1 6 76 6.45 Gott 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 33 3.00 Vincent 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 2 57 4.85 Holland 3 4 4 0 0 3 59 6.80

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Gott 2-0, Vincent 3-2. HBP_Pomeranz (Locastro), Vincent (Locastro), Holland (Locastro), Godley (Pillar).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:35. A_31,777 (41,915).

