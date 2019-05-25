Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 18, Giants 2

May 25, 2019 2:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte cf 7 3 3 4 0 0 .265
Vargas 2b 6 3 5 2 0 1 .246
Escobar 3b 6 2 2 3 0 2 .281
Jones rf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .279
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 1 4 .256
Godley p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Ahmed ss 5 2 4 1 1 0 .265
Kelly c 5 2 1 0 1 1 .244
Locastro lf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Ray p 4 0 1 2 0 1 .050
Swihart rf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .176
Totals 49 18 21 17 3 12
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Solano ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .143
Austin 1b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .267
Longoria 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Holland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Pillar rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .217
Duggar cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .237
Williamson lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .118
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Pomeranz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Sandoval 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 12
Arizona 122 333 400—18 21 0
San Francisco 200 000 000— 2 7 1

E_Solano (1). LOB_Arizona 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Ahmed (16), Solano (1), Vogt (4), Sandoval (11). HR_Vargas (2), off Pomeranz; Jones (10), off Vincent; Escobar (12), off Vincent; Marte (10), off Holland; Austin (5), off Ray. RBIs_Marte 4 (35), Vargas 2 (6), Escobar 3 (37), Jones 3 (31), Ahmed (21), Locastro 2 (2), Ray 2 (2), Austin 2 (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Marte, Escobar, Kelly, Ray); San Francisco 4 (Panik, Solano, Williamson 2). RISP_Arizona 7 for 17; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Panik.

Advertisement
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 4-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 9 106 3.26
Andriese 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.28
Godley, S, 2-2 3 2 0 0 0 2 36 7.36
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, L, 1-5 2 2-3 8 5 5 1 6 76 6.45
Gott 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 33 3.00
Vincent 2 2-3 7 6 6 0 2 57 4.85
Holland 3 4 4 0 0 3 59 6.80

Inherited runners-scored_Andriese 2-0, Gott 2-0, Vincent 3-2. HBP_Pomeranz (Locastro), Vincent (Locastro), Holland (Locastro), Godley (Pillar).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:35. A_31,777 (41,915).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.