Diamondbacks 3, Rays 2, 13 innings,

May 8, 2019 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
Arizona Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Dyson cf 3 2 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b-3b 5 2 1 0
E.Escbr 3b 5 1 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 2 0
D.Prlta dh 5 0 3 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 4 0 1 0
A.Jones rf 6 0 0 1 Vlzquez pr-3b 0 0 0 0
K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 1 Krmaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1
Flores 1b 6 0 2 1 Av.Grci rf 4 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 6 0 2 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Swihart lf 5 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0
J.Mrphy c 5 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 6 0 1 0
Adames ss 6 0 1 0
N.Lowe dh 5 0 0 0
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0
Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 44 3 9 3 Totals 45 2 8 1
Arizona 101 000 000 000 1—3
Tampa Bay 000 000 011 000 0—2

E_E.Escobar (4). DP_Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Arizona 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Ahmed (11), Y.Diaz (8), Pham (3), Adames (6), Heredia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 5 2-3 4 0 0 3 11
Chafin H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lopez H,6 1 1 1 0 1 2
Hirano H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Holland BS,1 1 2 1 1 1 1
Bradley W,2-3 3 1 0 0 1 5
Godley S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Morton 5 7 2 2 4 8
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pruitt 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Alvarado 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Kolarek L,2-1 1 1 1 1 2 0
Roe 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Y.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Hirano (Garcia). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:39. A_8,663 (42,735).

