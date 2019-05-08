Diamondbacks 3, Rays 2, 13 innings,

|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 1b-3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Prlta dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Dan.Rbr 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones rf
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Vlzquez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Krmaier ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Flores 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Lowe dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|45
|2
|8
|1
|Arizona
|101
|000
|000
|000
|1—3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|011
|000
|0—2
E_E.Escobar (4). DP_Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Arizona 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Ahmed (11), Y.Diaz (8), Pham (3), Adames (6), Heredia (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Ray
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|11
|Chafin H,6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lopez H,6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Hirano H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McFarland H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland BS,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bradley W,2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Godley S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Morton
|5
|7
|2
|2
|4
|8
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pruitt
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Kolarek L,2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Roe
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Y.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Hirano (Garcia). WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_4:39. A_8,663 (42,735).
