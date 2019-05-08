Diamondbacks 3, Rays 2, 13 innings,

Arizona Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson cf 3 2 0 0 Y.Diaz 1b-3b 5 2 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 1 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 2 0 D.Prlta dh 5 0 3 0 Dan.Rbr 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 6 0 0 1 Vlzquez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 1 Krmaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1 Flores 1b 6 0 2 1 Av.Grci rf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 6 0 2 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Swihart lf 5 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 5 0 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 6 0 1 0 Adames ss 6 0 1 0 N.Lowe dh 5 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Totals 44 3 9 3 Totals 45 2 8 1

Arizona 101 000 000 000 1—3 Tampa Bay 000 000 011 000 0—2

E_E.Escobar (4). DP_Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Arizona 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Ahmed (11), Y.Diaz (8), Pham (3), Adames (6), Heredia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Ray 5 2-3 4 0 0 3 11 Chafin H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Lopez H,6 1 1 1 0 1 2 Hirano H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 McFarland H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Holland BS,1 1 2 1 1 1 1 Bradley W,2-3 3 1 0 0 1 5 Godley S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tampa Bay Morton 5 7 2 2 4 8 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pruitt 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Alvarado 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Kolarek L,2-1 1 1 1 1 2 0 Roe 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

Y.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Hirano (Garcia). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:39. A_8,663 (42,735).

