Diamondbacks 3, Rays 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.293
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.285
|Peralta dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Jones rf
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|.255
|Flores 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Ahmed ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Swihart lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.167
|Totals
|44
|3
|9
|3
|8
|19
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Diaz 1b-3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|.301
|Robertson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|1-Velazquez pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Kiermaier ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|B.Lowe 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.304
|Adames ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|N.Lowe dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|a-Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|45
|2
|8
|1
|6
|23
|Arizona
|101
|000
|000
|000
|1—3
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|011
|000
|0—2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Heredia in the 9th. b-singled for Velazquez in the 9th.
1-ran for Robertson in the 8th.
E_Escobar (4). LOB_Arizona 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Ahmed (11), Diaz (8), Pham (3), Adames (6), Heredia (2). RBIs_Jones (20), Marte (27), Flores (13), Kiermaier (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Jones, Flores, Ahmed, Murphy); Tampa Bay 7 (Diaz 2, Garcia, B.Lowe, Adames 2, Heredia). RISP_Arizona 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 16.
Runners moved up_Jones. GIDP_Jones, Flores 2, Robertson.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Flores); Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, B.Lowe, Diaz), (Robertson, B.Lowe, Diaz), (B.Lowe, Diaz), (Adames, B.Lowe, Choi).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|11
|95
|3.30
|Chafin, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.65
|Lopez, H, 6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|30
|0.63
|Hirano, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.40
|McFarland, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Holland, BS, 1-9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|1.38
|Bradley, W, 2-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|39
|3.71
|Godley, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.49
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|7
|2
|2
|4
|8
|86
|2.64
|Pagan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.90
|Pruitt
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|2.84
|Alvarado
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|1.20
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|1.89
|Kolarek, L, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|3.46
|Roe
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.38
Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Hirano 2-0, McFarland 3-0, Roe 2-1. HBP_Hirano (Garcia). WP_Ray. PB_Ciuffo (1).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_4:39. A_8,663 (42,735).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.