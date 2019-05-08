Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 3, Rays 2

May 8, 2019 6:02 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 3 2 0 0 3 0 .293
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 1 3 .285
Peralta dh 5 0 3 0 1 2 .313
Jones rf 6 0 0 1 0 2 .263
Marte 2b 3 0 1 1 3 2 .255
Flores 1b 6 0 2 1 0 1 .269
Ahmed ss 6 0 2 0 0 2 .257
Swihart lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .204
Murphy c 5 0 0 0 0 4 .167
Totals 44 3 9 3 8 19
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Diaz 1b-3b 5 2 1 0 1 0 .262
Pham lf 3 0 2 0 3 1 .301
Robertson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186
1-Velazquez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .277
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220
Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
B.Lowe 2b 6 0 1 0 0 5 .304
Adames ss 6 0 1 0 0 3 .230
N.Lowe dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .257
Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .200
a-Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Totals 45 2 8 1 6 23
Arizona 101 000 000 000 1—3 9 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 011 000 0—2 8 0

a-struck out for Heredia in the 9th. b-singled for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Robertson in the 8th.

E_Escobar (4). LOB_Arizona 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Ahmed (11), Diaz (8), Pham (3), Adames (6), Heredia (2). RBIs_Jones (20), Marte (27), Flores (13), Kiermaier (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Jones, Flores, Ahmed, Murphy); Tampa Bay 7 (Diaz 2, Garcia, B.Lowe, Adames 2, Heredia). RISP_Arizona 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 16.

Runners moved up_Jones. GIDP_Jones, Flores 2, Robertson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Flores); Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, B.Lowe, Diaz), (Robertson, B.Lowe, Diaz), (B.Lowe, Diaz), (Adames, B.Lowe, Choi).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 5 2-3 4 0 0 3 11 95 3.30
Chafin, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.65
Lopez, H, 6 1 1 1 0 1 2 30 0.63
Hirano, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.40
McFarland, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50
Holland, BS, 1-9 1 2 1 1 1 1 13 1.38
Bradley, W, 2-3 3 1 0 0 1 5 39 3.71
Godley, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 7.49
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton 5 7 2 2 4 8 86 2.64
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.90
Pruitt 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 31 2.84
Alvarado 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 17 1.20
Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 25 1.89
Kolarek, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 2 0 21 3.46
Roe 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.38

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Hirano 2-0, McFarland 3-0, Roe 2-1. HBP_Hirano (Garcia). WP_Ray. PB_Ciuffo (1).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:39. A_8,663 (42,735).

