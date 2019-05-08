Diamondbacks 3, Rays 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 3 2 0 0 3 0 .293 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 0 1 3 .285 Peralta dh 5 0 3 0 1 2 .313 Jones rf 6 0 0 1 0 2 .263 Marte 2b 3 0 1 1 3 2 .255 Flores 1b 6 0 2 1 0 1 .269 Ahmed ss 6 0 2 0 0 2 .257 Swihart lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .204 Murphy c 5 0 0 0 0 4 .167 Totals 44 3 9 3 8 19

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Diaz 1b-3b 5 2 1 0 1 0 .262 Pham lf 3 0 2 0 3 1 .301 Robertson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186 1-Velazquez pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Garcia rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .277 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 B.Lowe 2b 6 0 1 0 0 5 .304 Adames ss 6 0 1 0 0 3 .230 N.Lowe dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Heredia cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .200 a-Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Totals 45 2 8 1 6 23

Arizona 101 000 000 000 1—3 9 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 011 000 0—2 8 0

a-struck out for Heredia in the 9th. b-singled for Velazquez in the 9th.

1-ran for Robertson in the 8th.

E_Escobar (4). LOB_Arizona 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Ahmed (11), Diaz (8), Pham (3), Adames (6), Heredia (2). RBIs_Jones (20), Marte (27), Flores (13), Kiermaier (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Jones, Flores, Ahmed, Murphy); Tampa Bay 7 (Diaz 2, Garcia, B.Lowe, Adames 2, Heredia). RISP_Arizona 2 for 13; Tampa Bay 1 for 16.

Runners moved up_Jones. GIDP_Jones, Flores 2, Robertson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Ahmed, Flores); Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, B.Lowe, Diaz), (Robertson, B.Lowe, Diaz), (B.Lowe, Diaz), (Adames, B.Lowe, Choi).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray 5 2-3 4 0 0 3 11 95 3.30 Chafin, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.65 Lopez, H, 6 1 1 1 0 1 2 30 0.63 Hirano, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.40 McFarland, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Holland, BS, 1-9 1 2 1 1 1 1 13 1.38 Bradley, W, 2-3 3 1 0 0 1 5 39 3.71 Godley, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 7.49 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton 5 7 2 2 4 8 86 2.64 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.90 Pruitt 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 31 2.84 Alvarado 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 17 1.20 Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 25 1.89 Kolarek, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 2 0 21 3.46 Roe 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.38

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Hirano 2-0, McFarland 3-0, Roe 2-1. HBP_Hirano (Garcia). WP_Ray. PB_Ciuffo (1).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_4:39. A_8,663 (42,735).

