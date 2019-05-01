Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2

May 1, 2019 7:07 pm
 
New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner cf 5 0 1 0 J.Dyson cf 3 0 0 0
Voit 1b 3 2 1 1 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 D.Prlta lf 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 0 0
Tuchman rf 3 0 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 3 1 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Marte 2b 2 2 2 1
Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1
Maybin lf 2 0 1 0 Joseph c 3 0 0 0
Tanaka p 1 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0
Ford ph 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0
T.Estrd ph 1 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0
Romine ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 29 3 5 2
New York 000 001 010—2
Arizona 020 100 00x—3

E_A.Jones (3). DP_Arizona 2. LOB_New York 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Torres (8), Urshela (7), K.Marte (6). HR_Voit (9), K.Marte (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka L,2-3 4 5 3 3 1 6
Cessa 2 0 0 0 1 3
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona
Kelly W,3-2 5 1-3 5 1 1 2 2
Hirano H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lopez H,4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Chafin H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley H,4 1 2 1 1 1 0
Holland S,7-7 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:12. A_31,365 (48,519).

