Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Voit 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Tauchman rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.185
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Wade 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Maybin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.385
|Tanaka p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Cessa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Estrada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Romine ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|5
|3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Marte 2b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|2
|2
|10
|New York
|000
|001
|010—2
|7
|0
|Arizona
|020
|100
|00x—3
|5
|1
a-walked for Tanaka in the 5th. b-flied out for Cessa in the 7th. c-struck out for Chafin in the 7th. d-lined out for Ottavino in the 9th.
E_Jones (3). LOB_New York 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Torres (8), Urshela (7), Marte (6). HR_Voit (9), off Kelly; Marte (7), off Tanaka. RBIs_Voit (26), Tauchman (9), Marte (22), Ahmed (14).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner 2, Urshela, Wade); Arizona 1 (Escobar). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Arizona 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Voit, Torres.
DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Marte, Walker), (Escobar, Marte, Walker).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tanaka, L, 2-3
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|74
|3.92
|Cessa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|3.60
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.54
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.35
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 3-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|90
|3.60
|Hirano, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.97
|Lopez, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.77
|Chafin, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.38
|Bradley, H, 4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.08
|Holland, S, 7-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0, Chafin 1-0. WP_Tanaka.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:12. A_31,365 (48,519).
