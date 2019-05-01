Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2

May 1, 2019 7:07 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Voit 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .277
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Tauchman rf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .185
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .339
Wade 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Maybin lf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .385
Tanaka p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Ford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Cessa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Romine ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 32 2 7 2 5 3
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .315
Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Marte 2b 2 2 2 1 1 0 .263
Ahmed ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 3 5 2 2 10
New York 000 001 010—2 7 0
Arizona 020 100 00x—3 5 1

a-walked for Tanaka in the 5th. b-flied out for Cessa in the 7th. c-struck out for Chafin in the 7th. d-lined out for Ottavino in the 9th.

E_Jones (3). LOB_New York 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Torres (8), Urshela (7), Marte (6). HR_Voit (9), off Kelly; Marte (7), off Tanaka. RBIs_Voit (26), Tauchman (9), Marte (22), Ahmed (14).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner 2, Urshela, Wade); Arizona 1 (Escobar). RISP_New York 1 for 6; Arizona 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Torres. GIDP_Voit, Torres.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Marte, Walker), (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tanaka, L, 2-3 4 5 3 3 1 6 74 3.92
Cessa 2 0 0 0 1 3 31 3.60
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.54
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.35
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kelly, W, 3-2 5 1-3 5 1 1 2 2 90 3.60
Hirano, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.97
Lopez, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.77
Chafin, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.38
Bradley, H, 4 1 2 1 1 1 0 16 2.08
Holland, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 1 0 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hirano 1-0, Chafin 1-0. WP_Tanaka.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:12. A_31,365 (48,519).

