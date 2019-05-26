Diamondbacks 6, Giants 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Swihart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Weaver p
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.105
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|2
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Duggar cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Yastrzemski lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|3
|8
|Arizona
|230
|100
|000—6
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100—2
|10
|2
a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-flied out for Moronta in the 7th. c-struck out for Hirano in the 8th. d-doubled for Smith in the 9th.
E_Posey (1), Longoria (7). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Panik (10), Posey (13), Yastrzemski (1), Vogt (5). HR_Marte (12), off Anderson. RBIs_Dyson (12), Marte (37), Escobar (39), Jones (33), Weaver (4), Panik (16), Posey (16). SB_Ahmed (3). SF_Jones. S_Weaver.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Jones, Ahmed); San Francisco 5 (Duggar 3, Crawford, Pillar). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Marte, Panik, Austin. GIDP_Pillar.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, W, 4-3
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|87
|3.03
|McFarland
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|41
|4.09
|Hirano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.00
|Lopez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.90
|Andriese
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.23
|Holland, S, 9-10
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.53
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 0-1
|5
|9
|6
|4
|1
|1
|80
|4.80
|Moronta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|3.55
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.61
Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Hirano 1-0, Holland 2-0. HBP_Moronta (Walker). WP_Anderson 2.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:17. A_37,017 (41,915).
