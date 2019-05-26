Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Diamondbacks 6, Giants 2

May 26, 2019 7:38 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .270
Marte 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .274
Escobar 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .286
Jones rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .281
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270
Swihart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Kelly c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .244
Weaver p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .105
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 5 2 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .245
Duggar cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .242
Posey c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .252
Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .229
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Pillar rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219
Yastrzemski lf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Totals 35 2 10 2 3 8
Arizona 230 100 000—6 10 0
San Francisco 100 000 100—2 10 2

a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-flied out for Moronta in the 7th. c-struck out for Hirano in the 8th. d-doubled for Smith in the 9th.

E_Posey (1), Longoria (7). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Panik (10), Posey (13), Yastrzemski (1), Vogt (5). HR_Marte (12), off Anderson. RBIs_Dyson (12), Marte (37), Escobar (39), Jones (33), Weaver (4), Panik (16), Posey (16). SB_Ahmed (3). SF_Jones. S_Weaver.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Jones, Ahmed); San Francisco 5 (Duggar 3, Crawford, Pillar). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Marte, Panik, Austin. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, W, 4-3 5 6 1 1 2 6 87 3.03
McFarland 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 41 4.09
Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.00
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.90
Andriese 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.23
Holland, S, 9-10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.53
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 0-1 5 9 6 4 1 1 80 4.80
Moronta 2 0 0 0 1 1 34 3.55
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 2.61

Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Hirano 1-0, Holland 2-0. HBP_Moronta (Walker). WP_Anderson 2.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:17. A_37,017 (41,915).

