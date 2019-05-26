Diamondbacks 6, Giants 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .270 Marte 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .274 Escobar 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .286 Jones rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .281 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .270 Swihart lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Kelly c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .244 Weaver p 2 1 1 1 0 1 .105 McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 6 10 5 2 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .245 Duggar cf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .242 Posey c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .252 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .229 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Pillar rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .219 Yastrzemski lf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .429 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Totals 35 2 10 2 3 8

Arizona 230 100 000—6 10 0 San Francisco 100 000 100—2 10 2

a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-flied out for Moronta in the 7th. c-struck out for Hirano in the 8th. d-doubled for Smith in the 9th.

E_Posey (1), Longoria (7). LOB_Arizona 7, San Francisco 9. 2B_Panik (10), Posey (13), Yastrzemski (1), Vogt (5). HR_Marte (12), off Anderson. RBIs_Dyson (12), Marte (37), Escobar (39), Jones (33), Weaver (4), Panik (16), Posey (16). SB_Ahmed (3). SF_Jones. S_Weaver.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Escobar, Jones, Ahmed); San Francisco 5 (Duggar 3, Crawford, Pillar). RISP_Arizona 2 for 6; San Francisco 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Marte, Panik, Austin. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, Marte, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, W, 4-3 5 6 1 1 2 6 87 3.03 McFarland 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 41 4.09 Hirano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.00 Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.90 Andriese 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 11 4.23 Holland, S, 9-10 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.53 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 0-1 5 9 6 4 1 1 80 4.80 Moronta 2 0 0 0 1 1 34 3.55 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 3 13 2.61

Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 1-0, Hirano 1-0, Holland 2-0. HBP_Moronta (Walker). WP_Anderson 2.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:17. A_37,017 (41,915).

