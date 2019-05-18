Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0

May 18, 2019 12:59 am
 
< a min read
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 J.Dyson cf 2 2 0 0
Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Sherfy p 1 0 0 0
Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 E.Escbr 3b 5 1 1 3
Posey c 4 0 2 0 D.Prlta lf 3 2 1 2
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 4 0 3 1
Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b-cf 4 0 2 1
Sndoval 3b 3 0 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 Swihart ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Wllmson lf 3 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0
Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 A.Avila c 2 1 0 0
Smrdzja p 2 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Austin ph 1 0 0 0 Flores 1b-2b 2 1 2 0
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0
Vogt c 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 0 9 0 Totals 33 7 10 7
San Francisco 000 000 000—0
Arizona 000 102 40x—7

E_Belt (2). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Panik 2 (8), Posey (12), Belt (10), A.Jones (12), K.Marte (9), Flores (8). 3B_E.Escobar (3). HR_D.Peralta (7). SB_J.Dyson (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Samardzija L,2-2 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 0
Moronta 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Holland 1 3 4 4 1 0
Bergen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Kelly W,4-4 5 1-3 6 0 0 1 4
Hirano H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Chafin H,7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sherfy 2 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Holland (Dyson).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:06. A_26,806 (48,519).

