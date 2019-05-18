Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250 d-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231 Sandoval 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .284 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217 Williamson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 c-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .033 Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Vogt c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Totals 36 0 9 0 1 9

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dyson cf 2 2 0 0 1 0 .284 Sherfy p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Escobar 3b 5 1 1 3 0 0 .290 Peralta lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .319 Jones rf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .287 Marte 2b-cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .267 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Swihart ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Avila c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .304 Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flores 1b-2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .282 Totals 33 7 10 7 4 3

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 9 1 Arizona 000 102 40x—7 10 0

a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-popped out for Chafin in the 7th. c-struck out for Williamson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Panik in the 9th.

E_Belt (2). LOB_San Francisco 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Panik 2 (8), Posey (12), Belt (10), Jones (12), Marte (9), Flores (8). 3B_Escobar (3). HR_Peralta (7), off Samardzija. RBIs_Escobar 3 (30), Peralta 2 (30), Jones (26), Marte (31). SB_Dyson (12).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Duggar, Belt 2, Crawford, Pillar 2); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Ahmed 3). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Arizona 3 for 11.

GIDP_Avila, Kelly.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford, Panik), (Belt, Crawford).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija, L, 2-2 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 0 68 3.69 Moronta 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.60 Holland 1 3 4 4 1 0 29 7.36 Bergen 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.24 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly, W, 4-4 5 1-3 6 0 0 1 4 89 4.21 Hirano, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.17 Chafin, H, 7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.77 Sherfy 2 2 0 0 0 3 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-1, Hirano 3-0. HBP_Holland (Dyson).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:06. A_26,806 (48,519).

