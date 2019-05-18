Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|d-Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Posey c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bergen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sandoval 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Williamson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|c-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.033
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Vogt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|36
|0
|9
|0
|1
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dyson cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Sherfy p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.290
|Peralta lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.319
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Marte 2b-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Swihart ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Avila c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Flores 1b-2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|4
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|102
|40x—7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-popped out for Chafin in the 7th. c-struck out for Williamson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Panik in the 9th.
E_Belt (2). LOB_San Francisco 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Panik 2 (8), Posey (12), Belt (10), Jones (12), Marte (9), Flores (8). 3B_Escobar (3). HR_Peralta (7), off Samardzija. RBIs_Escobar 3 (30), Peralta 2 (30), Jones (26), Marte (31). SB_Dyson (12).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Duggar, Belt 2, Crawford, Pillar 2); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Ahmed 3). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Arizona 3 for 11.
GIDP_Avila, Kelly.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford, Panik), (Belt, Crawford).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija, L, 2-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|68
|3.69
|Moronta
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.60
|Holland
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|29
|7.36
|Bergen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.24
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 4-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|89
|4.21
|Hirano, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.17
|Chafin, H, 7
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.77
|Sherfy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-1, Hirano 3-0. HBP_Holland (Dyson).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.
T_3:06. A_26,806 (48,519).
