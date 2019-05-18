Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0

May 18, 2019 12:59 am
 
1 min read
Share       
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Panik 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .250
d-Solano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Duggar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Posey c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .255
Bergen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .231
Sandoval 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .284
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .203
Pillar rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Williamson lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
c-Altherr ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .033
Samardzija p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Austin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Vogt c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Totals 36 0 9 0 1 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dyson cf 2 2 0 0 1 0 .284
Sherfy p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Escobar 3b 5 1 1 3 0 0 .290
Peralta lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .319
Jones rf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .287
Marte 2b-cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .267
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Swihart ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Avila c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .304
Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flores 1b-2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .282
Totals 33 7 10 7 4 3
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 9 1
Arizona 000 102 40x—7 10 0

a-struck out for Moronta in the 7th. b-popped out for Chafin in the 7th. c-struck out for Williamson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Panik in the 9th.

E_Belt (2). LOB_San Francisco 10, Arizona 7. 2B_Panik 2 (8), Posey (12), Belt (10), Jones (12), Marte (9), Flores (8). 3B_Escobar (3). HR_Peralta (7), off Samardzija. RBIs_Escobar 3 (30), Peralta 2 (30), Jones (26), Marte (31). SB_Dyson (12).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Duggar, Belt 2, Crawford, Pillar 2); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Ahmed 3). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 9; Arizona 3 for 11.

Advertisement

GIDP_Avila, Kelly.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

DP_San Francisco 2 (Belt, Crawford, Panik), (Belt, Crawford).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija, L, 2-2 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 0 68 3.69
Moronta 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.60
Holland 1 3 4 4 1 0 29 7.36
Bergen 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.24
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kelly, W, 4-4 5 1-3 6 0 0 1 4 89 4.21
Hirano, H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.17
Chafin, H, 7 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.77
Sherfy 2 2 0 0 0 3 26 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 2-1, Hirano 3-0. HBP_Holland (Dyson).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Eric Cooper.

T_3:06. A_26,806 (48,519).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10s from the Idaho National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing release flares

Today in History

1906: US and Mexico sign treaty for distribution of Rio Grande waters

Get our daily newsletter.