The Associated Press
 
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2

May 4, 2019 11:15 pm
 
Arizona Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 4 1 2 1
Lcastro rf 2 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 2 1
K.Marte cf 4 2 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0
E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0
I.Vrgas pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Dahl cf 4 0 0 0
D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 3 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0
C.Wlker 1b 5 1 2 1 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0
Flores 2b 5 1 2 1 Wolters c 3 1 1 0
Ahmed ss 4 2 2 2 Freland p 1 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 2 1 2 1 Desmond ph 1 0 0 0
Weaver p 2 0 0 1 Almonte p 0 0 0 0
Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 0 0 0
Andrese p 0 0 0 0 D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 32 2 5 2
Arizona 034 001 001—9
Colorado 000 100 010—2

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 4. 2B_C.Walker 2 (13), Flores (6), Ahmed (9), Blackmon (10), Story (6). 3B_Blackmon (4). HR_D.Peralta (5), Ahmed (3), C.Kelly (1). SF_Weaver (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Weaver W,3-1 7 3 1 1 1 8
Andriese 1 2 1 1 0 2
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colorado
Freeland L,2-5 6 9 8 8 2 1
Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 2
Johnson 1 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:51. A_37,765 (50,398).

