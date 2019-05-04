Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2

Arizona Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Jones rf 3 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 4 1 2 1 Lcastro rf 2 0 0 0 Story ss 4 0 2 1 K.Marte cf 4 2 1 0 D.Mrphy 1b 4 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 I.Vrgas pr-3b 0 0 0 0 Dahl cf 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 1 2 3 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 5 1 2 1 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b 5 1 2 1 Wolters c 3 1 1 0 Ahmed ss 4 2 2 2 Freland p 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 1 2 1 Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 Weaver p 2 0 0 1 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 9 12 9 Totals 32 2 5 2

Arizona 034 001 001—9 Colorado 000 100 010—2

DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 4. 2B_C.Walker 2 (13), Flores (6), Ahmed (9), Blackmon (10), Story (6). 3B_Blackmon (4). HR_D.Peralta (5), Ahmed (3), C.Kelly (1). SF_Weaver (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Weaver W,3-1 7 3 1 1 1 8 Andriese 1 2 1 1 0 2 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colorado Freeland L,2-5 6 9 8 8 2 1 Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 2 Johnson 1 2 1 1 1 0

WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:51. A_37,765 (50,398).

