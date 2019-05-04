Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2

|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lcastro rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|K.Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Freland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Arizona
|034
|001
|001—9
|Colorado
|000
|100
|010—2
DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 4. 2B_C.Walker 2 (13), Flores (6), Ahmed (9), Blackmon (10), Story (6). 3B_Blackmon (4). HR_D.Peralta (5), Ahmed (3), C.Kelly (1). SF_Weaver (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Weaver W,3-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Andriese
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colorado
|Freeland L,2-5
|6
|9
|8
|8
|2
|1
|Almonte
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
WP_Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:51. A_37,765 (50,398).
