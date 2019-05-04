Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Locastro rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Marte cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|1-Vargas pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.309
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Kelly c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.211
|Weaver p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.083
|b-Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|4
|3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Story ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Murphy 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Arizona
|034
|001
|001—9
|12
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|010—2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Freeland in the 6th. b-struck out for Weaver in the 8th. c-grounded out for Almonte in the 8th.
1-ran for Escobar in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 4. 2B_Walker 2 (13), Flores (6), Ahmed (9), Blackmon (10), Story (6). 3B_Blackmon (4). HR_Ahmed (3), off Freeland; Kelly (1), off Freeland; Peralta (5), off Freeland. RBIs_Peralta 3 (23), Walker (16), Flores (10), Ahmed 2 (16), Kelly (8), Weaver (3), Blackmon (20), Story (23). SF_Weaver.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Flores, Weaver); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Dahl). RISP_Arizona 4 for 8; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Arenado, Hampson. GIDP_Peralta.
DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Murphy).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, W, 3-1
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|102
|3.29
|Andriese
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.58
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.65
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 2-5
|6
|9
|8
|8
|2
|1
|89
|5.90
|Almonte
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|4.26
|Johnson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.91
WP_Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:51. A_37,765 (50,398).
