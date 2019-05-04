Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Locastro rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Marte cf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .276 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .303 1-Vargas pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Peralta lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .309 Walker 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .310 Flores 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .258 Ahmed ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .260 Kelly c 2 1 2 1 2 0 .211 Weaver p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .083 b-Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 9 12 9 4 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .293 Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Dahl cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302 Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272 McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228 Wolters c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .290 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 5 2 1 11

Arizona 034 001 001—9 12 0 Colorado 000 100 010—2 5 0

a-flied out for Freeland in the 6th. b-struck out for Weaver in the 8th. c-grounded out for Almonte in the 8th.

1-ran for Escobar in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 4. 2B_Walker 2 (13), Flores (6), Ahmed (9), Blackmon (10), Story (6). 3B_Blackmon (4). HR_Ahmed (3), off Freeland; Kelly (1), off Freeland; Peralta (5), off Freeland. RBIs_Peralta 3 (23), Walker (16), Flores (10), Ahmed 2 (16), Kelly (8), Weaver (3), Blackmon (20), Story (23). SF_Weaver.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Flores, Weaver); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Dahl). RISP_Arizona 4 for 8; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Arenado, Hampson. GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, W, 3-1 7 3 1 1 1 8 102 3.29 Andriese 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.58 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.65 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 2-5 6 9 8 8 2 1 89 5.90 Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 2 39 4.26 Johnson 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 5.91

WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:51. A_37,765 (50,398).

