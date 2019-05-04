Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 2

May 4, 2019 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Locastro rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Marte cf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .276
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .303
1-Vargas pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Peralta lf 5 1 2 3 0 1 .309
Walker 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .310
Flores 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .258
Ahmed ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .260
Kelly c 2 1 2 1 2 0 .211
Weaver p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .083
b-Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 12 9 4 3
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .293
Story ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .271
Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .299
Dahl cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .302
Tapia lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Wolters c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .290
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Hampson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 5 2 1 11
Arizona 034 001 001—9 12 0
Colorado 000 100 010—2 5 0

a-flied out for Freeland in the 6th. b-struck out for Weaver in the 8th. c-grounded out for Almonte in the 8th.

1-ran for Escobar in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 4. 2B_Walker 2 (13), Flores (6), Ahmed (9), Blackmon (10), Story (6). 3B_Blackmon (4). HR_Ahmed (3), off Freeland; Kelly (1), off Freeland; Peralta (5), off Freeland. RBIs_Peralta 3 (23), Walker (16), Flores (10), Ahmed 2 (16), Kelly (8), Weaver (3), Blackmon (20), Story (23). SF_Weaver.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Flores, Weaver); Colorado 2 (Murphy, Dahl). RISP_Arizona 4 for 8; Colorado 2 for 8.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Arenado, Hampson. GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Colorado 1 (McMahon, Story, Murphy).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, W, 3-1 7 3 1 1 1 8 102 3.29
Andriese 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.58
Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.65
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 2-5 6 9 8 8 2 1 89 5.90
Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 2 39 4.26
Johnson 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 5.91

WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:51. A_37,765 (50,398).

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.