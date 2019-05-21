Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks place Flores on injured list, recall Vargas

May 21, 2019 10:44 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed infielder Wilmer Flores on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right foot, retroactive to Monday, and recalled Ildemaro Vargas from the Triple-A Reno.

Flores left Sunday’s game against the Giants after being hit with a pitch. He was hitting .373 with two homers and 12 RBIs in his last 20 games. Overall, he’s hitting .281 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

Vargas had been optioned to Triple-A on May 10.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

