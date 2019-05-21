Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diego Costa injures ankle in Atletico Madrid friendly

May 21, 2019 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid says Diego Costa sprained his left ankle in the team’s 2-1 loss in a friendly against Beitar Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Costa left the field on a stretcher in the first half of the match in Jerusalem, which marked his return to the squad after missing the final part of the season because of a suspension.

Atletico says initial tests showed no bone damage in the striker’s ankle. More exams will be conducted after the team returns to Madrid to assess any possible ligament damage.

The setback was the latest for Costa in a season marred by injuries and lackluster performances.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Atletico’s goal in the friendly was scored by Antoine Griezmann in his last match with the Spanish club. The France forward has decided to leave Atletico but is yet to announce his new club for next season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.