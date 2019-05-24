Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 10, Pirates 2

May 24, 2019 10:47 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beaty lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Taylor lf-cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .215
Muncy 2b-3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .267
Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283
a-Pederson ph-lf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .239
Bellinger rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .389
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .233
Freese 1b 4 2 2 4 1 1 .239
Hernandez cf-2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .216
Barnes c 5 0 2 2 0 2 .233
Buehler p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
b-Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 39 10 13 10 5 6
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Frazier 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253
Marte cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .247
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .337
Reynolds lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .318
Moran 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Elmore ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Diaz c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .246
Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brault p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Newman 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .345
Totals 34 2 7 2 1 6
Los Angeles 502 000 210—10 13 0
Pittsburgh 010 000 100— 2 7 1

a-singled for Turner in the 7th. b-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. c-lined out for Hartlieb in the 8th.

E_Moran (5). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Muncy (5), Barnes 2 (7), Taylor (7), Frazier (9), Marte (10), Bell (16), Moran (6), Newman (5). 3B_Pederson (3). HR_Freese (4), off Feliz; Bellinger (18), off Hartlieb. RBIs_Muncy (31), Bellinger 2 (46), Freese 4 (14), Barnes 2 (14), Pederson (26), Frazier (12), Diaz (4). SB_Turner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger 2, Barnes, Buehler 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Bell, Diaz, Brault). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Diaz, Reynolds. GIDP_Turner, Taylor.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Tucker, Frazier, Bell), (Tucker, Frazier, Bell).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 5-1 6 5 1 1 1 6 99 3.58
Stripling 1 2 1 1 0 0 25 3.20
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.14
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.79
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Feliz, L, 2-1 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 22 8.25
Brault 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 1 98 7.11
Stratton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 7.88
Hartlieb 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 2 35 7.36
Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.24

HBP_Stripling (Marte). WP_Hartlieb.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:15. A_32,388 (38,362).

