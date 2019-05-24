Dodgers 10, Pirates 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beaty lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Taylor lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Muncy 2b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Bellinger rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.389
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|Freese 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.239
|Hernandez cf-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Barnes c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.233
|Buehler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|b-Garlick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|5
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Marte cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.337
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Moran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hartlieb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Elmore ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Diaz c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brault p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Newman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|Los Angeles
|502
|000
|210—10
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|100—
|2
|7
|1
a-singled for Turner in the 7th. b-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. c-lined out for Hartlieb in the 8th.
E_Moran (5). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Muncy (5), Barnes 2 (7), Taylor (7), Frazier (9), Marte (10), Bell (16), Moran (6), Newman (5). 3B_Pederson (3). HR_Freese (4), off Feliz; Bellinger (18), off Hartlieb. RBIs_Muncy (31), Bellinger 2 (46), Freese 4 (14), Barnes 2 (14), Pederson (26), Frazier (12), Diaz (4). SB_Turner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger 2, Barnes, Buehler 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Bell, Diaz, Brault). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Polanco, Diaz, Reynolds. GIDP_Turner, Taylor.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Tucker, Frazier, Bell), (Tucker, Frazier, Bell).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 5-1
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|99
|3.58
|Stripling
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|3.20
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.14
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.79
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feliz, L, 2-1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|22
|8.25
|Brault
|5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|98
|7.11
|Stratton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|7.88
|Hartlieb
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|35
|7.36
|Holmes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.24
HBP_Stripling (Marte). WP_Hartlieb.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:15. A_32,388 (38,362).
