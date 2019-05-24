Dodgers 10, Pirates 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Beaty lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Taylor lf-cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .215 Muncy 2b-3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .283 a-Pederson ph-lf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .239 Bellinger rf 5 1 1 2 0 0 .389 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Seager ss 3 1 1 0 2 0 .233 Freese 1b 4 2 2 4 1 1 .239 Hernandez cf-2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .216 Barnes c 5 0 2 2 0 2 .233 Buehler p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .048 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 b-Garlick ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 39 10 13 10 5 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Frazier 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .253 Marte cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .247 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .337 Reynolds lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .318 Moran 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .256 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hartlieb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Elmore ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .056 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Diaz c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .246 Tucker ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brault p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Newman 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .345 Totals 34 2 7 2 1 6

Los Angeles 502 000 210—10 13 0 Pittsburgh 010 000 100— 2 7 1

a-singled for Turner in the 7th. b-struck out for Stripling in the 8th. c-lined out for Hartlieb in the 8th.

E_Moran (5). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Muncy (5), Barnes 2 (7), Taylor (7), Frazier (9), Marte (10), Bell (16), Moran (6), Newman (5). 3B_Pederson (3). HR_Freese (4), off Feliz; Bellinger (18), off Hartlieb. RBIs_Muncy (31), Bellinger 2 (46), Freese 4 (14), Barnes 2 (14), Pederson (26), Frazier (12), Diaz (4). SB_Turner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Bellinger 2, Barnes, Buehler 2); Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco 2, Bell, Diaz, Brault). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Polanco, Diaz, Reynolds. GIDP_Turner, Taylor.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Tucker, Frazier, Bell), (Tucker, Frazier, Bell).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 5-1 6 5 1 1 1 6 99 3.58 Stripling 1 2 1 1 0 0 25 3.20 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.14 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 4.79 Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Feliz, L, 2-1 1-3 4 5 5 1 0 22 8.25 Brault 5 2-3 3 2 2 3 1 98 7.11 Stratton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 7.88 Hartlieb 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 2 35 7.36 Holmes 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 3.24

HBP_Stripling (Marte). WP_Hartlieb.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:15. A_32,388 (38,362).

