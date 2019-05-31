Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 2, Mets 0

May 31, 2019 1:08 am
 
New York Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss-lf 4 1 1 0
J..Dvis lf 3 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1
D.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Freese 1b 4 1 2 0
Cnforto rf 4 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 0 1 0
P.Alnso 1b 3 0 1 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 1
T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 3 0 2 0
Gomez cf 4 0 1 0 Ru.Mrtn c 4 0 1 0
Hchvrri 2b 3 0 0 0 Beaty lf 3 0 0 0
Nido c 3 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 0 0 0 0
J.Vrgas p 2 0 0 0 Ryu p 2 0 0 0
W.Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Altherr pr 0 0 0 0
Sntiago p 0 0 0 0
Gagnon p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 31 2 9 2
New York 000 000 000—0
Los Angeles 100 000 01x—2

DP_New York 2. LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_P.Alonso (11), Muncy (9), Freese (6). 3B_C.Taylor (2). SB_Verdugo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Vargas L,1-3 7 6 1 1 3 6
Santiago 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Gagnon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Ryu W,8-1 7 2-3 4 0 0 1 7
Jansen S,16-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Jansen (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:47. A_47,848 (56,000).

