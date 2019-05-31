Dodgers 2, Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Davis lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|b-Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Hechavarria 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Vargas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Altherr pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.054
|Santiago p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor ss-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Freese 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.377
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Martin c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Beaty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Seager ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.095
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|9
|2
|3
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|01x—2
|9
|0
a-singled for Vargas in the 8th. b-struck out for Davis in the 8th.
1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.
LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Alonso (11), Muncy (9), Freese (6). 3B_Taylor (2). RBIs_Muncy (33), Hernandez (27). SB_Verdugo (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hechavarria, Nido); Los Angeles 4 (Martin 4). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Hernandez. GIDP_Verdugo, Beaty.
DP_New York 2 (Hechavarria, Rosario, Alonso), (Alonso, Rosario).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, L, 1-3
|7
|6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|98
|4.46
|Santiago
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2.45
|Gagnon
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.96
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 8-1
|7
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|106
|1.48
|Jansen, S, 16-18
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.33
Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 2-0, Jansen 1-0. HBP_Jansen (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:47. A_47,848 (56,000).
