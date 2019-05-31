Dodgers 2, Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Davis lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 b-Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .364 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .265 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Gomez cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Hechavarria 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Nido c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Vargas p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261 1-Altherr pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .054 Santiago p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Totals 31 0 4 0 1 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor ss-lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .269 Freese 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .269 Bellinger rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .377 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .217 Verdugo cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .322 Martin c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Beaty lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Seager ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 1 1 .095 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 2 9 2 3 7

New York 000 000 000—0 4 0 Los Angeles 100 000 01x—2 9 0

a-singled for Vargas in the 8th. b-struck out for Davis in the 8th.

1-ran for Ramos in the 8th.

LOB_New York 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Alonso (11), Muncy (9), Freese (6). 3B_Taylor (2). RBIs_Muncy (33), Hernandez (27). SB_Verdugo (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hechavarria, Nido); Los Angeles 4 (Martin 4). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Hernandez. GIDP_Verdugo, Beaty.

DP_New York 2 (Hechavarria, Rosario, Alonso), (Alonso, Rosario).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, L, 1-3 7 6 1 1 3 6 98 4.46 Santiago 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 22 2.45 Gagnon 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.96 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 8-1 7 2-3 4 0 0 1 7 106 1.48 Jansen, S, 16-18 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 3.33

Inherited runners-scored_Gagnon 2-0, Jansen 1-0. HBP_Jansen (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:47. A_47,848 (56,000).

