Dodgers 6, Reds 0

May 17, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 1 1 1 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0
C.Tylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0
Muncy 1b-3b 5 1 2 1 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 0
J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0
Freese ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 K.Frmer 2b 3 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 4 3 2 1 Casali c 3 0 1 0
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 Peraza lf 3 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 1 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 0 2 0 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0
R.Hill p 3 0 0 0 Duke p 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Detrich ph 1 0 0 0
Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 29 0 3 0
Los Angeles 022 001 010—6
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0

DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Bellinger (10), Verdugo (8). HR_Pederson (14), Muncy (9), Bellinger (16), Seager (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Hill W,1-1 6 2 0 0 0 10
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
DeSclafani L,2-2 4 6 4 4 0 4
Reed 2 2 1 1 1 3
Duke 2 1 1 1 1 0
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Reed.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:24. A_27,456 (42,319).

