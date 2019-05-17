Dodgers 6, Reds 0

Los Angeles Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 3 1 1 1 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 C.Tylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Muncy 1b-3b 5 1 2 1 E.Sarez 3b 4 0 1 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Freese ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 K.Frmer 2b 3 0 0 0 Bllnger rf 4 3 2 1 Casali c 3 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 Peraza lf 3 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 DSclfni p 1 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b 4 0 1 1 C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 0 2 0 Brnhart ph 1 0 0 0 R.Hill p 3 0 0 0 Duke p 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Detrich ph 1 0 0 0 Strplng p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 29 0 3 0

Los Angeles 022 001 010—6 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0

DP_Los Angeles 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Bellinger (10), Verdugo (8). HR_Pederson (14), Muncy (9), Bellinger (16), Seager (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Hill W,1-1 6 2 0 0 0 10 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 Cincinnati DeSclafani L,2-2 4 6 4 4 0 4 Reed 2 2 1 1 1 3 Duke 2 1 1 1 1 0 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Reed.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:24. A_27,456 (42,319).

