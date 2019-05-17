Dodgers 6, Reds 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .223 c-Taylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Muncy 1b-3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .262 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .285 a-Freese ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Bellinger rf 4 3 2 1 0 1 .404 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242 Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .328 Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .226 Barnes c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .212 Hill p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 e-Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Totals 36 6 10 6 2 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .203 Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Farmer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .295 Peraza lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203 DeSclafani p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 0 3 0 1 13

Los Angeles 022 001 010—6 10 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-grounded out for Turner in the 5th. b-struck out for Reed in the 6th. c-walked for Pederson in the 7th. d-struck out for Duke in the 8th. e-struck out for Stripling in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Bellinger (10), Verdugo (8). HR_Seager (4), off DeSclafani; Pederson (14), off DeSclafani; Muncy (9), off DeSclafani; Bellinger (16), off Duke. RBIs_Pederson (23), Muncy (29), Bellinger (42), Seager 2 (19), Hernandez (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Hill 2); Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Freese 2, Votto.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Seager, Beaty); Cincinnati 2 (Iglesias, Farmer, Votto), (Suarez, Farmer, Votto).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 1-1 6 2 0 0 0 10 84 3.00 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.47 Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.13 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 8.27 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, L, 2-2 4 6 4 4 0 4 58 4.60 Reed 2 2 1 1 1 3 30 2.08 Duke 2 1 1 1 1 0 20 6.46 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.54

WP_Reed.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:24. A_27,456 (42,319).

