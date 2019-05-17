Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 6, Reds 0

May 17, 2019 9:48 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .223
c-Taylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .216
Muncy 1b-3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .262
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .285
a-Freese ph-1b-3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Bellinger rf 4 3 2 1 0 1 .404
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .242
Verdugo cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .328
Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .226
Barnes c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .212
Hill p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
e-Beaty ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Totals 36 6 10 6 2 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Puig rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .203
Iglesias ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Farmer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Casali c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .295
Peraza lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .203
DeSclafani p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Barnhart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Duke p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 3 0 1 13
Los Angeles 022 001 010—6 10 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-grounded out for Turner in the 5th. b-struck out for Reed in the 6th. c-walked for Pederson in the 7th. d-struck out for Duke in the 8th. e-struck out for Stripling in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Bellinger (10), Verdugo (8). HR_Seager (4), off DeSclafani; Pederson (14), off DeSclafani; Muncy (9), off DeSclafani; Bellinger (16), off Duke. RBIs_Pederson (23), Muncy (29), Bellinger (42), Seager 2 (19), Hernandez (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Hill 2); Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Freese 2, Votto.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Seager, Beaty); Cincinnati 2 (Iglesias, Farmer, Votto), (Suarez, Farmer, Votto).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 1-1 6 2 0 0 0 10 84 3.00
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.47
Stripling 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.13
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 8.27
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani, L, 2-2 4 6 4 4 0 4 58 4.60
Reed 2 2 1 1 1 3 30 2.08
Duke 2 1 1 1 1 0 20 6.46
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.54

WP_Reed.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:24. A_27,456 (42,319).

