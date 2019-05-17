Dodgers 6, Reds 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|c-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Muncy 1b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|a-Freese ph-1b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bellinger rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.404
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Hill p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|e-Beaty ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Peraza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|DeSclafani p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Barnhart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Duke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|13
|Los Angeles
|022
|001
|010—6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Turner in the 5th. b-struck out for Reed in the 6th. c-walked for Pederson in the 7th. d-struck out for Duke in the 8th. e-struck out for Stripling in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Bellinger (10), Verdugo (8). HR_Seager (4), off DeSclafani; Pederson (14), off DeSclafani; Muncy (9), off DeSclafani; Bellinger (16), off Duke. RBIs_Pederson (23), Muncy (29), Bellinger (42), Seager 2 (19), Hernandez (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Hill 2); Cincinnati 1 (Iglesias). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Verdugo. GIDP_Freese 2, Votto.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Seager, Beaty); Cincinnati 2 (Iglesias, Farmer, Votto), (Suarez, Farmer, Votto).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-1
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|84
|3.00
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.47
|Stripling
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.13
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|8.27
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, L, 2-2
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|58
|4.60
|Reed
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|30
|2.08
|Duke
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|6.46
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.54
WP_Reed.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:24. A_27,456 (42,319).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.