Dodgers 7, Padres 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf-2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .257 Turner 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .287 Seager ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .223 Freese 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .217 d-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Muncy 2b-1b 4 1 1 3 1 1 .243 Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Verdugo rf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .346 Taylor lf-cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .193 Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Beaty ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .667 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Barnes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .228 Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 7 11 7 5 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .180 Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253 Machado ss 4 2 2 3 1 0 .244 Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Myers ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239 Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .273 France 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217 f-G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Hedges c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .178 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Totals 35 6 10 6 4 8

Los Angeles 010 005 001—7 11 2 San Diego 102 003 000—6 10 0

a-singled for Baez in the 6th. b-singled for Warren in the 6th. c-singled for Alexander in the 8th. d-struck out for Freese in the 9th. e-walked for Yates in the 9th. f-struck out for France in the 9th.

E_Seager (2), Hill (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Turner (4), Verdugo (5), France (1). HR_Muncy (6), off Wieck; Machado (7), off Hill; Machado (8), off Hill. RBIs_Turner (11), Muncy 3 (21), Verdugo (17), Taylor (11), Beaty (1), Kinsler (6), Reyes (15), Machado 3 (19), France (2). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Freese, Taylor 2); San Diego 4 (Renfroe 3, Lucchesi). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; San Diego 1 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Machado, France.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Freese), (Turner, Muncy, Freese).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 4 7 3 3 1 3 85 3.60 Baez 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.71 Kelly, H, 4 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 27 10.12 Y.Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.70 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.84 Stripling, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.31 Jansen, S, 12-13 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.70 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 5 3 3 2 2 100 5.00 Wieck 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 20 6.23 Warren 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.95 Erlin 2 1 0 0 0 4 35 3.29 Yates, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 2 3 27 1.50

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Lucchesi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0, Y.Garcia 3-2, Wieck 2-2, Warren 2-1. HBP_Hill (Hedges), Y.Garcia (Kinsler), Yates (Martin). WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_4:12. A_44,558 (42,445).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.