Dodgers 7, Padres 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Freese 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|d-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Muncy 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.243
|Martin c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.346
|Taylor lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.193
|Hill p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Y.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Stripling p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|5
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.180
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Machado ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.244
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Myers ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|France 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|f-G.Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Wieck p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|010
|005
|001—7
|11
|2
|San Diego
|102
|003
|000—6
|10
|0
a-singled for Baez in the 6th. b-singled for Warren in the 6th. c-singled for Alexander in the 8th. d-struck out for Freese in the 9th. e-walked for Yates in the 9th. f-struck out for France in the 9th.
E_Seager (2), Hill (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Turner (4), Verdugo (5), France (1). HR_Muncy (6), off Wieck; Machado (7), off Hill; Machado (8), off Hill. RBIs_Turner (11), Muncy 3 (21), Verdugo (17), Taylor (11), Beaty (1), Kinsler (6), Reyes (15), Machado 3 (19), France (2). SF_Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Freese, Taylor 2); San Diego 4 (Renfroe 3, Lucchesi). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; San Diego 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Machado, France.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Freese), (Turner, Muncy, Freese).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|3.60
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.71
|Kelly, H, 4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|10.12
|Y.Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.70
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.84
|Stripling, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.31
|Jansen, S, 12-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.70
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|100
|5.00
|Wieck
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|6.23
|Warren
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.95
|Erlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|35
|3.29
|Yates, L, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|27
|1.50
Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Lucchesi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0, Y.Garcia 3-2, Wieck 2-2, Warren 2-1. HBP_Hill (Hedges), Y.Garcia (Kinsler), Yates (Martin). WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_4:12. A_44,558 (42,445).
