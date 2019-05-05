Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 7, Padres 6

May 5, 2019 1:07 am
 
1 min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez cf-2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .257
Turner 3b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .287
Seager ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .223
Freese 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .217
d-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Muncy 2b-1b 4 1 1 3 1 1 .243
Martin c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Verdugo rf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .346
Taylor lf-cf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .193
Hill p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Beaty ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .667
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Y.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Barnes ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .228
Stripling p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 38 7 11 7 5 10
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .180
Reyes rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253
Machado ss 4 2 2 3 1 0 .244
Renfroe lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Myers ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Hosmer 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .273
France 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .217
f-G.Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Hedges c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .178
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Wieck p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Dickerson ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 35 6 10 6 4 8
Los Angeles 010 005 001—7 11 2
San Diego 102 003 000—6 10 0

a-singled for Baez in the 6th. b-singled for Warren in the 6th. c-singled for Alexander in the 8th. d-struck out for Freese in the 9th. e-walked for Yates in the 9th. f-struck out for France in the 9th.

E_Seager (2), Hill (1). LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Turner (4), Verdugo (5), France (1). HR_Muncy (6), off Wieck; Machado (7), off Hill; Machado (8), off Hill. RBIs_Turner (11), Muncy 3 (21), Verdugo (17), Taylor (11), Beaty (1), Kinsler (6), Reyes (15), Machado 3 (19), France (2). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Seager, Freese, Taylor 2); San Diego 4 (Renfroe 3, Lucchesi). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 9; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Machado, France.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Muncy, Freese), (Turner, Muncy, Freese).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 4 7 3 3 1 3 85 3.60
Baez 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.71
Kelly, H, 4 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 27 10.12
Y.Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.70
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 2.84
Stripling, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.31
Jansen, S, 12-13 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.70
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 5 5 3 3 2 2 100 5.00
Wieck 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 20 6.23
Warren 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.95
Erlin 2 1 0 0 0 4 35 3.29
Yates, L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 2 3 27 1.50

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Lucchesi pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 2-0, Y.Garcia 3-2, Wieck 2-2, Warren 2-1. HBP_Hill (Hedges), Y.Garcia (Kinsler), Yates (Martin). WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_4:12. A_44,558 (42,445).

