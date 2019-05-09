Dodgers 9, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Camargo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Culberson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|b-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Muncy 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Bellinger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.394
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.344
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.244
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Freese ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|8
|7
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|200—4
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|021
|020
|22x—9
|9
|0
a-singled for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-walked for Floro in the 8th. d-struck out for Webb in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Donaldson (11), Freeman (10), Barnes (5). HR_Acuna Jr. (7), off Kershaw; Hernandez (7), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (8), off Foltynewicz; Turner (5), off Webb. RBIs_Donaldson (17), Freeman (22), Acuna Jr. 2 (22), Muncy 2 (28), Turner 2 (19), Seager (12), Verdugo (19), Hernandez 2 (20). SB_Swanson (4), Muncy (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Acuna Jr., Flowers); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Barnes 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
GIDP_Donaldson.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 0-2
|6
|5
|5
|5
|4
|2
|90
|5.94
|Minter
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|25
|9.00
|Webb
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|31
|2.16
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 2-0
|6
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|100
|3.31
|Alexander
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.84
|Floro, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|9.42
Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-0, Alexander 2-1, Floro 2-0. WP_Foltynewicz.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:58. A_53,707 (56,000).
