Dodgers 9, Braves 4

May 9, 2019 1:21 am
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .283
Donaldson 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .256
Freeman 1b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .301
Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .277
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Camargo lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Culberson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .375
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 37 4 11 4 1 7
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .223
b-Taylor ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .221
Muncy 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .274
Turner 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .299
Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .394
Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235
Verdugo cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .344
Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .244
Barnes c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .225
Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Freese ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 33 9 9 8 7 5
Atlanta 000 200 200—4 11 0
Los Angeles 021 020 22x—9 9 0

a-singled for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-walked for Floro in the 8th. d-struck out for Webb in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Donaldson (11), Freeman (10), Barnes (5). HR_Acuna Jr. (7), off Kershaw; Hernandez (7), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (8), off Foltynewicz; Turner (5), off Webb. RBIs_Donaldson (17), Freeman (22), Acuna Jr. 2 (22), Muncy 2 (28), Turner 2 (19), Seager (12), Verdugo (19), Hernandez 2 (20). SB_Swanson (4), Muncy (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Acuna Jr., Flowers); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Barnes 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 0-2 6 5 5 5 4 2 90 5.94
Minter 1-3 3 2 2 2 0 25 9.00
Webb 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 3 31 2.16
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 2-0 6 2-3 9 4 4 1 4 100 3.31
Alexander 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.84
Floro, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 9.42

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-0, Alexander 2-1, Floro 2-0. WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:58. A_53,707 (56,000).

