Dodgers 9, Braves 4

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Albies 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .283 Donaldson 3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .256 Freeman 1b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .301 Acuna Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .277 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Camargo lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .220 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Culberson ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .375 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Totals 37 4 11 4 1 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .223 b-Taylor ph-lf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .221 Muncy 1b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .274 Turner 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .299 Bellinger rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .394 Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .235 Verdugo cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .344 Hernandez 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .244 Barnes c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .225 Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Freese ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 9 9 8 7 5

Atlanta 000 200 200—4 11 0 Los Angeles 021 020 22x—9 9 0

a-singled for Foltynewicz in the 7th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-walked for Floro in the 8th. d-struck out for Webb in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Donaldson (11), Freeman (10), Barnes (5). HR_Acuna Jr. (7), off Kershaw; Hernandez (7), off Foltynewicz; Muncy (8), off Foltynewicz; Turner (5), off Webb. RBIs_Donaldson (17), Freeman (22), Acuna Jr. 2 (22), Muncy 2 (28), Turner 2 (19), Seager (12), Verdugo (19), Hernandez 2 (20). SB_Swanson (4), Muncy (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Acuna Jr., Flowers); Los Angeles 3 (Seager, Barnes 2). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 7; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

GIDP_Donaldson.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Hernandez, Muncy).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 0-2 6 5 5 5 4 2 90 5.94 Minter 1-3 3 2 2 2 0 25 9.00 Webb 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 3 31 2.16 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 2-0 6 2-3 9 4 4 1 4 100 3.31 Alexander 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.84 Floro, H, 2 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 9.42

Alexander pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-0, Alexander 2-1, Floro 2-0. WP_Foltynewicz.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:58. A_53,707 (56,000).

