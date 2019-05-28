Dodgers 9, Mets 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Davis lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Frazier 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Hechavarria 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.243
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Font p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d-Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Totals
|39
|5
|15
|5
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Hernandez ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Bellinger rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.383
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Verdugo cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Taylor 2b-lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Martin c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|a-Freese ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|40
|9
|17
|9
|2
|3
|New York
|100
|020
|020—5
|15
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|006
|01x—9
|17
|2
a-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. b-homered for Pederson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Baez in the 7th. d-singled for Font in the 8th.
E_Muncy (4), Martin (2). LOB_New York 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Rosario 2 (9), Conforto (10), Turner (7). 3B_Alonso (2). HR_Davis (6), off Kershaw; Hechavarria (3), off Kelly; Bellinger (19), off deGrom; Taylor (4), off Bashlor; Hernandez (8), off Zamora. RBIs_Davis 2 (16), Alonso (39), Hechavarria 2 (8), Bellinger (49), Seager 2 (26), Verdugo (25), Taylor 2 (19), Hernandez 3 (26). SF_Verdugo. S_Gomez.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Alonso 2, Hechavarria 2, Nido); Los Angeles 6 (Muncy, Seager, Verdugo, Martin 3). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Los Angeles 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Lagares, Turner. FIDP_Davis. GIDP_Lagares.
DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario, deGrom); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Taylor, Muncy), (Bellinger, Turner).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|105
|3.71
|Bashlor, L, 0-2, BS, 3-3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|4.91
|Zamora
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|6.00
|Font
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|5.86
|Gagnon
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.06
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 5-0
|6
|10
|3
|3
|1
|5
|95
|3.46
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.09
|Kelly
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|8.83
|Floro, H, 4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.18
|Jansen, S, 15-17
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.52
Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Zamora 2-2, Font 2-0, Floro 1-0, Jansen 3-0. HBP_Zamora (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:42. A_47,816 (56,000).
