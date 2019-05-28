Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Mets 5

May 28, 2019 12:06 am
 
1 min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 2 3 0 0 2 .256
Davis lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .268
Gagnon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .267
Alonso 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .254
Frazier 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .228
Hechavarria 2b 5 1 3 2 0 2 .243
Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Font p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
d-Smith ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .354
Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomez cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Totals 39 5 15 5 2 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 1 3 0 0 0 .267
b-Hernandez ph-2b 2 1 1 3 0 0 .220
Muncy 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .269
Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .307
Bellinger rf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .383
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .238
Verdugo cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .309
Taylor 2b-lf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .237
Martin c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .259
Kershaw p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .063
a-Freese ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 40 9 17 9 2 3
New York 100 020 020—5 15 0
Los Angeles 101 006 01x—9 17 2

a-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. b-homered for Pederson in the 6th. c-grounded out for Baez in the 7th. d-singled for Font in the 8th.

E_Muncy (4), Martin (2). LOB_New York 10, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Rosario 2 (9), Conforto (10), Turner (7). 3B_Alonso (2). HR_Davis (6), off Kershaw; Hechavarria (3), off Kelly; Bellinger (19), off deGrom; Taylor (4), off Bashlor; Hernandez (8), off Zamora. RBIs_Davis 2 (16), Alonso (39), Hechavarria 2 (8), Bellinger (49), Seager 2 (26), Verdugo (25), Taylor 2 (19), Hernandez 3 (26). SF_Verdugo. S_Gomez.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Alonso 2, Hechavarria 2, Nido); Los Angeles 6 (Muncy, Seager, Verdugo, Martin 3). RISP_New York 4 for 12; Los Angeles 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Lagares, Turner. FIDP_Davis. GIDP_Lagares.

DP_New York 1 (Alonso, Rosario, deGrom); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Taylor, Muncy), (Bellinger, Turner).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom 5 7 2 2 1 2 105 3.71
Bashlor, L, 0-2, BS, 3-3 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 14 4.91
Zamora 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 17 6.00
Font 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 5.86
Gagnon 1 3 1 1 0 1 13 5.06
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 5-0 6 10 3 3 1 5 95 3.46
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.09
Kelly 0 3 2 2 0 0 13 8.83
Floro, H, 4 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.18
Jansen, S, 15-17 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 19 3.52

Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Zamora 2-2, Font 2-0, Floro 1-0, Jansen 3-0. HBP_Zamora (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:42. A_47,816 (56,000).

