Dodgers put Kenta Maeda on injured list

By JOE KAY
May 17, 2019 5:54 pm
 
2 min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenta Maeda fouled a ball off his left thigh in his last start, leaving a bruise that prompted the Los Angeles Dodgers to put him on the 10-day injury list.

Maeda gave up only three hits and struck out a dozen batters in 6 2/3 innings of a 2-0 win over the Padres on Wednesday. He also had the decisive hit, a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. He fouled a pitch off his left thigh in a later at-bat. The Dodgers decided Friday to put him on the injury list, giving him time to heal.

“It’s not serious,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s a thing where the ball hits it and there’s some inflammation. If we can kind of protect him, we’re going to do that.”

Maeda became the first Dodgers pitcher to have two hits and two RBIs in a game since Zack Greinke in 2014. He is 5-2 in nine starts with a 3.52 ERA and hasn’t allowed a run in his last two starts.

“I’ll be back soon,” Maeda said through a translator. “Nothing to worry about.”

The Dodgers also recalled infielder Matt Beaty from Oklahoma City and selected the contract of outfielder Kyle Garlick from the Triple-A club ahead of their series against the Reds starting on Friday.

Beaty is in his second stint with the Dodgers. He went 2 for 3 in a stint from April 30 to May 5. Roberts plans to give him a start when a regular needs rest.

The 27-year-old Garlick will make his major league debut. He batted .280 at Oklahoma City with 10 homers and 20 RBIs. The 28th-round draft pick from Cal Poly Pomona has batted .283 with 78 homers in five minor league seasons. He wasn’t expecting the promotion.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was kind of in shock,” Garlick said. “I’m still kind of in disbelief.”

