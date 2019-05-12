Listen Live Sports

Dodgers’ Ryu loses no-hit bid in 8th vs Nationals

May 12, 2019 6:31 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the eighth inning when Gerardo Parra doubled for the Washington Nationals.

Parra drove Ryu’s 105th pitch to deep left-center and it bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Ryu had struck out nine, and Washington’s only previous baserunner came with one out in the fourth when Brian Dozier walked. The Dodgers lead 2-0.

In 2014, Ryu took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against Cincinnati before Todd Frazier led off with a double.

Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger backed Ryu with an outstanding defensive play that preserved the no-hit bid in the sixth. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg appeared to hit a line-drive single, but Bellinger grabbed the ball on one hop and fired to first base in time to get Strasburg.

Washington challenged the call, but it stood after a replay review.

Anthony Rendon flied out to the left field warning track, just in front of the short wall, to end the top of the seventh.

Ryu threw a four-hit shutout on 93 pitches Tuesday against Atlanta.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

