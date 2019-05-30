Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

May 30, 2019 4:05 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Padres (Padres) 0 0 000
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 0 0 000
Orioles (Orioles) 0 0 000
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000
Reds (Reds) 0 0 000
White Sox (White Sox) 0 0 000
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 0 0 000
Pirates1 (Pirates) 0 0 000
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 0 0 000
Indians (Indians) 0 0 000
Cubs1 (Cubs) 0 0 000
Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 0 0 000
Rays2 (Rays) 0 0 000
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 0 0 000
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Tigers2 (Tigers) 0 0 000
Giants (Giants) 0 0 000
Colorado (Rockies) 0 0 000
Royals2 (Royals) 0 0 000
Mariners (Mariners) 0 0 000
Pirates2 (Pirates) 0 0 000
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Rays1 (Rays) 0 0 000
Astros (Astros) 0 0 000
Athletics (Athletics) 0 0 000
Braves (Braves) 0 0 000
Royals1 (Royals) 0 0 000
Marlins (Marlins) 0 0 000
Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 0 0 000
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 0 0 000
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 0 0 000
Rangers2 (Rangers) 0 0 000
Tigers1 (Tigers) 0 0 000
Cubs2 (Cubs) 0 0 000
Mets2 (Mets) 0 0 000
Brewers (Brewers) 0 0 000
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000
Phillies White (Phillies) 0 0 000
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Rockies (Rockies) 0 0 000
Nationals (Nationals) 0 0 000
Yankees (Yankees) 0 0 000
Phillies Red (Phillies) 0 0 000
Twins (Twins) 0 0 000
Mets1 (Mets) 0 0 000
Angels (Angels) 0 0 000
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 0 0 000

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Athletics at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Robinson at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Dodgers Guerrero, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

