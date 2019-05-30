Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Padres (Padres) 0 0 000 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 0 0 000 — Orioles (Orioles) 0 0 000 — Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 — Reds (Reds) 0 0 000 — White Sox (White Sox) 0 0 000 — Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 0 0 000 — Pirates1 (Pirates) 0 0 000 — Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 0 0 000 — Indians (Indians) 0 0 000 — Cubs1 (Cubs) 0 0 000 — Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 0 0 000 — Rays2 (Rays) 0 0 000 — Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 0 0 000 — Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Tigers2 (Tigers) 0 0 000 — Giants (Giants) 0 0 000 — Colorado (Rockies) 0 0 000 — Royals2 (Royals) 0 0 000 — Mariners (Mariners) 0 0 000 — Pirates2 (Pirates) 0 0 000 — Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 0 0 000 — Astros (Astros) 0 0 000 — Athletics (Athletics) 0 0 000 — Braves (Braves) 0 0 000 — Royals1 (Royals) 0 0 000 — Marlins (Marlins) 0 0 000 — Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 0 0 000 — Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 0 0 000 — Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 0 0 000 — Rangers2 (Rangers) 0 0 000 — Tigers1 (Tigers) 0 0 000 — Cubs2 (Cubs) 0 0 000 — Mets2 (Mets) 0 0 000 — Brewers (Brewers) 0 0 000 — Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 — Phillies White (Phillies) 0 0 000 — Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Rockies (Rockies) 0 0 000 — Nationals (Nationals) 0 0 000 — Yankees (Yankees) 0 0 000 — Phillies Red (Phillies) 0 0 000 — Twins (Twins) 0 0 000 — Mets1 (Mets) 0 0 000 — Angels (Angels) 0 0 000 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 0 0 000 —

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Athletics at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.

Cardinals Red at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.

Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.

Dodgers Robinson at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.

Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.

Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.

Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.

Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.

Pirates1 at Dodgers Guerrero, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.

Rays2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.

Reds at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.

Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.

Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.

Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.

Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.