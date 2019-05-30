Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres (Padres)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Orioles (Orioles)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Reds (Reds)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|White Sox (White Sox)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Indians (Indians)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Giants (Giants)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Colorado (Rockies)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Royals2 (Royals)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Mariners (Mariners)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rays1 (Rays)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Astros (Astros)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Athletics (Athletics)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Braves (Braves)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Royals1 (Royals)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Marlins (Marlins)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Mets2 (Mets)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Brewers (Brewers)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockies (Rockies)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Nationals (Nationals)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Yankees (Yankees)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Twins (Twins)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Mets1 (Mets)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Angels (Angels)
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Astros at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.
Athletics at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Jays at White Sox, 10:30 a.m.
Cardinals Red at Brewers, 10:30 a.m.
Cubs2 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.
Diamondbacks1 at Padres, 10:30 a.m.
Dodgers Robinson at Braves, 10:30 a.m.
Giants at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.
Indians/Brewers at Cubs1, 10:30 a.m.
Marlins at Red Sox1, 10:30 a.m.
Mets2 at Tigers1, 10:30 a.m.
Orioles2 at Mets1, 10:30 a.m.
Phillies Red at Nationals, 10:30 a.m.
Pirates1 at Dodgers Guerrero, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Phillies White, 10:30 a.m.
Rays2 at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Red Sox2 at Indians, 10:30 a.m.
Reds at Orioles, 10:30 a.m.
Rockies at Angels, 10:30 a.m.
Royals2 at Pirates2, 10:30 a.m.
Tigers2 at Mariners, 10:30 a.m.
Twins at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.
