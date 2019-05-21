Listen Live Sports

Doncic, Young unanimous NBA All-Rookie first-teamers

May 21, 2019 2:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Atlanta’s Trae Young are unanimous first-team selections for the NBA All-Rookie team.

Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson and Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III are also on the first team, which was announced Tuesday. It was chosen by 100 voters who cover the league.

Ayton, Bagley, Doncic, Jackson and Young were the first five picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Hawks had two all-rookie selections, with Kevin Huerter on the second team to join Young. Also on the second team were a pair of Los Angeles Clippers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet, along with Cleveland’s Collin Sexton and New York’s Mitchell Robinson.

Rookie of the year will be announced at the NBA Awards show in Los Angeles on June 24.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

