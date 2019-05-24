Listen Live Sports

Dos Santos early goal lifts Galaxy past Orlando City 1-0

May 24, 2019 9:29 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan dos Santos scored in the 19th minute, David Bingham made six saves for his fourth shutout and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Orlando City 1-0 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

The Galaxy (8-5-1) played their second game without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the star forward banned for two games for violent conduct.

Dos Santos had a good run up for a high, hard shot over the crowd after a centering pass was knocked out outside the box by Orlando defender Robin Jansson.

The Galaxy had a close call in the in the 67th minute when Bingham misplayed a volleyball but Perry Kitchen was on the line to clear Kyle Smith’s redirection.

Orlando City (4-7-3) outshot the Galaxy 19-4.

