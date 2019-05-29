Listen Live Sports

Duke’s Bolden staying in NBA draft; DeLaurier to return

May 29, 2019 3:52 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke center Marques Bolden is remaining in the NBA draft while Javin DeLaurier will return to the Blue Devils for his senior season.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Wednesday that Bolden received “some positive feedback” as he went through the draft evaluation process.

The 6-foot-11 Bolden averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while starting 21 of 35 games during his junior season.

DeLaurier, who is 6-10, also considered turning pro. He averaged 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while making 16 starts last season.

