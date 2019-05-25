Dynamo-Minnesota United, Sums

|Houston
|0
|0—0
|Minnesota
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Minnesota, Metanire, 1 (Gregus), 20th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Metanire, 90th. Houston, Fuenmayor, 40th; Garcia, 66th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Logan Brown; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.
A_19,701.
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra (Ike Opara, 83rd); Darwin Quintero (Rasmus Schuller, 78th), Angelo Rodriguez (Abu Danladi, 65th).
Houston_Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Alejandro Fuenmayor (Kevin Garcia, 69th), Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Marlon Hairston, 75th), Memo Rodriguez, Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Tommy McNamara, 62nd).
