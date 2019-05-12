Dynamo-Sounders, Sums

|Houston
|0
|0—0
|Seattle
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Seattle, Roldan, 3, 5th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Seattle, Bruin, 78th. Houston, Ceren, 28th; DeLaGarza, 59th; Fuenmayor, 90th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal; Chris Elliott; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.
A_39,232.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Brad Smith, Roman Torres; Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez (Harry Shipp, 15th), Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Nouhou Tolo, 85th), Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 73rd).
Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren (Boniek Garcia, 86th), Tomas Martinez (Tommy McNamara, 72nd), Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 80th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas.
