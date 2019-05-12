Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dynamo-Sounders, Sums

May 12, 2019 12:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston 0 0—0
Seattle 1 0—1

First half_1, Seattle, Roldan, 3, 5th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Bruin, 78th. Houston, Ceren, 28th; DeLaGarza, 59th; Fuenmayor, 90th.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Eduardo Mariscal; Chris Elliott; Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

A_39,232.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Brad Smith, Roman Torres; Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez (Harry Shipp, 15th), Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Nouhou Tolo, 85th), Raul Ruidiaz (Will Bruin, 73rd).

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist; Darwin Ceren (Boniek Garcia, 86th), Tomas Martinez (Tommy McNamara, 72nd), Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 80th), Matias Vera; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.