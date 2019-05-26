Earthquakes-Toronto FC, Sums

San Jose 1 1—2 Toronto 1 0—1

First half_1, Toronto, Laryea, 1 (Delgado), 28th minute; 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 5 (Espinoza), 37th.

Second half_3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 6 (Espinoza), 81st.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_San Jose, Thompson, 34th; Espinoza, 64th; Eriksson, 69th. Toronto, Fraser, 61st.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_23,524.

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson (Danny Hoesen, 73rd), Anibal Godoy (Guram Kashia, 84th), Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Vako Qazaishvili, 84th).

Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Jay Chapman, 74th), Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Ashtone Morgan, Justin Morrow (Terrence Boyd, 61st); Nick DeLeon (Jordan Hamilton, 82nd), Marky Delgado, Liam Fraser, Richie Laryea; Jozy Altidore.

