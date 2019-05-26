Earthquakes-Toronto FC, Sums

|San Jose
|1
|1—2
|Toronto
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Toronto, Laryea, 1 (Delgado), 28th minute; 2, San Jose, Wondolowski, 5 (Espinoza), 37th.
Second half_3, San Jose, Wondolowski, 6 (Espinoza), 81st.
Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Toronto, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_San Jose, Thompson, 34th; Espinoza, 64th; Eriksson, 69th. Toronto, Fraser, 61st.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini; Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
A_23,524.
___
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Harold Cummings, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson (Danny Hoesen, 73rd), Anibal Godoy (Guram Kashia, 84th), Florian Jungwirth, Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Vako Qazaishvili, 84th).
Toronto_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Jay Chapman, 74th), Chris Mavinga, Drew Moor, Ashtone Morgan, Justin Morrow (Terrence Boyd, 61st); Nick DeLeon (Jordan Hamilton, 82nd), Marky Delgado, Liam Fraser, Richie Laryea; Jozy Altidore.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.